To assess whether regional intestinal oxygen saturation (rintSO2) and regional cerebral oxygen saturation (rcSO2) measurements aid in estimating survival of preterm infants after surgery for NEC.

Predicting survival after surgery for NEC is difficult yet of the utmost importance for counseling parents.

We retrospectively studied prospectively collected data of preterm infants with surgical NEC who had available rintSO2 and rcSO2 values measured via near-infrared spectroscopy 0-24 hours preoperatively. We calculated mean rintSO2 and rcSO2 for 60-120 minutes for each infant. We analyzed whether preoperative rintSO2 and rcSO2 differed between survivors and non-survivors, determined cut-off points, and assessed the added value to clinical variables.

We included 22 infants, median gestational age 26.9 weeks [interquartile range (IQR): 26.3-28.4], median birth weight 1088 g [IQR: 730-1178]. Eleven infants died postoperatively. Preoperative rintSO2, but not rcSO2, was higher in survivors than in non-survivors [median: 63% (IQR: 42-68) vs 29% (IQR: 21-43), P < 0.01), with odds ratio for survival 4.1 (95% confidence interval, 1.2-13.9, P = 0.02) per 10% higher rintSO2. All infants with rintSO2 values of >53% survived, whereas all infants with rintSO2 <35% died. Median C-reactive protein [138 mg/L (IQR: 83-179) vs 73 mg/L (IQR: 12-98), P < 0.01), lactate [1.1 mmol/L (IQR: 1.0-1.6) vs 4.6 mmol/L (IQR: 2.8-8.0), P < 0.01], and fraction of inspired oxygen [25% (IQR: 21-31) vs 42% (IQR: 30-80), P < 0.01] differed between survivors and non-survivors. Only rintSO2 remained significant in the multiple regression model.

Measuring rintSO2, but not rcSO2, seems of added value to clinical variables in estimating survival of preterm infants after surgery for NEC. This may help clinicians in deciding whether surgery is feasible and to better counsel parents about their infants’ chances of survival.

