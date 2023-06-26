The following is a summary of “Pilot test of intranasal oxytocin as an enhancer of brief couples therapy for posttraumatic stress disorder,” published in the May 2023 issue of Psychiatric Research by Sippel, et al.

Posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) negatively affects veterans’ intimate partners. Cognitive-Behavioral Couple Therapy (CBCT) was created to treat PTSD and relationship satisfaction in couples. Although CBCT and the 8-session abridged CBCT (bCBCT) effectively reduce PTSD, their effects on relationship satisfaction among veterans with PTSD are modest. Due to its effects on mechanisms of trauma recovery (e.g., extinction learning) and relationship functioning (e.g., trust, communication), pharmacological enhancement with the neuropeptide oxytocin is promising for enhancing the efficacy of bCBCT.

This pilot uncontrolled clinical trial aimed to assess the feasibility and preliminary efficacy of bCBCT with intranasal oxytocin for improving PTSD and relationship satisfaction in 10 U.S. veterans with PTSD and their intimate partners. Veterans self-administered 40 international units of intranasal oxytocin 30 minutes before each bCBCT session provided by telehealth to the couple. Both partners conducted pre-assessment, weekly, post, and three-month follow-up PTSD symptom and relationship satisfaction assessments. Couples also provided qualitative comments regarding feasibility and participation.

Nine pairs completed the treatment. No substantial adverse events occurred. Veterans and their companions reported moderate to substantial relationship satisfaction improvements (Hedge’s g = 0.55 and 1.01, respectively). Veterans reported substantial reductions in the severity of PTSD (Hedge’s g = 1.87). These findings suggest that virtual oxytocin-assisted bCBCT is feasible, scalable, and effective and should be evaluated in a placebo-controlled randomized controlled trial.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0022395623001127