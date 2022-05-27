Retinal vein occlusion (RVO) was one of the most frequent retinal vascular occlusions. RVO was a multifactorial disease that involved a complicated interplay between several vascular and inflammatory factors. There were reports of implicated cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, and cell adhesion molecules. RVO treatments address underlying risk factors and vision-threatening consequences such as macula edema (ME) and neovascularization. Intravitreal anti-VEGF drugs were presently the first-line treatment for ME secondary to RVO (RVO-ME), yet anti-VEGF agents failed to work in many patients. Because RVO-ME is resistant to anti-VEGF drugs reacted to corticosteroids and had a negative relationship with disease duration, predicting therapy response at baseline in RVO-ME could enhance cost-effectiveness and visual prognosis. In addition, several bioactive compounds detected in the aqueous humor were linked to the RVO disease state. The study aimed to provide a comprehensive overview of intraocular biomolecules reported in RVO, such as VEGF, IL-6, IL-8, MCP-1, sICAM-1, IL-12, IL-13, sVEGFR-1, sVEGFR-2, PDGF-AA, and others, highlighting their associations with disease severity and phenotype, as well as their potential roles in prognostic prediction and treatment selection. In the future, some of these compounds could be used as biomarkers in aqueous humor-based companion diagnostics for the treatment of RVO.

Source:www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC9086509/