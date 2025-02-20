Intraprostatic MRI-Guided Multidrug Microdevice for Assessing Tumor Response in Prostate Cancer

Photo Credit: andegro4ka

The following is a summary of “Novel Intraprostatic Magnetic Resonance–Guided Implantation of Multidrug-Eluting Microdevice for Testing of Systemic Therapy Agents In Situ: Proof of Concept in Intermediate-Risk and High-Risk Prostate Cancer,” published in the February 2025 issue of Journal of Urology by Stone et al.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to assess the safety of magnetic resonance-guided placement of an implantable microdevice (IMD) in prostate cancer. The study showed the microdevice could evaluate tumor response to multiple agents in situ.

They prepared biocompatible IMDs measuring 750 µm in diameter and 5 mm in length with 20 reservoirs containing drug candidates. They enrolled men with intermediate-risk or high-risk localized prostate cancer and MRI-visible lesions. Up to four IMDs were placed into tumors using a transperineal approach two days before radical prostatectomy. After surgery, the IMDs and surrounding tumor tissue were removed, sectioned, stained, and analyzed for drug response using pharmacodynamic markers.

The results showed that 14 patients were enrolled, with 7 (50%) having intermediate-risk and 7 (50%) high-risk prostate cancer. A total of 53 IMDs were implanted (mean 3.8 per patient), and 49 (92%) were successfully retrieved. All men underwent robotic-assisted radical prostatectomy and lymph node dissection 2 days after IMD placement. No severe adverse events (AEs) occurred. Pathological examination showed differential drug response within and between patients. Limitations include a small sample size.

Investigators showed that a multidrug IMD could be safely placed in MRI-visible lesions, enabling assessment of tumor response to multiple agents.

