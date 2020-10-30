The study was done to compare intrasession repeatability versus intersession reproducibility of the peripapillary vessel parameters using optical microangiography–based OCTA in non-glaucomatous and glaucomatous eyes.

120 non-glaucomatous eyes, intrasession CVW were 4.2% for VAD, 5.3% for flux, 1.5% for PD and 2.0% for FI. The intersession CVW were 6.5% for VAD, 8.0% for flux, 2.0% for PD and 3.2% for FI. The intrasession ICC ranged from 0.928 to 0.945, and intersession ICC ranged from 0.811 to 0.866. From 118 glaucomatous eyes, intrasession CVW was 9.0% for VAD, 10.3% for flux, 1.7% for PD and 2.3% for FI. The intersection CVW was 12.1% for VAD, 14.2% for flux, 2.3% for PD and 3.5% for FI. The intrasession ICC ranged from 0.904 to 0.972, and intersession ICC ranged from 0.855 to 0.955. Signal strength was significantly positively associated with OCTA vessel parameters (p<0.0001) for both groups.

The study concluded that peripapillary OCTA vessel parameters had greater intrasession repeatability compared to intersession reproducibility in both non-glaucomatous and glaucomatous eyes. The built-in commercially developed quantification software demonstrated greater agreement than the custom research–oriented quantification software.

Reference: https://bjo.bmj.com/content/early/2020/09/11/bjophthalmol-2020-317181