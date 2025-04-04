Intrathecal Interleukin-6 Reflects Disease Progression and Severity in Multiple Sclerosis

Photo Credit: Selvanegra

The following is a summary of “Intrathecal interleukin-6 levels are associated with progressive disease and clinical severity in multiple sclerosis,” published in the April 2025 issue of BMC Neurology by Itorralba et al.

MS involves persistent central nervous system (CNS) inflammation. Investigating compartmentalized inflammation and Cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) interleukin-6 (IL-6) in progressive MS may reveal biomarkers and therapeutic targets.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study to analyze the link between CSF IL-6, disease progression, and severity in MS.

They used single-molecule arrays and microfluidics to analyze CSF samples for IL-6 at diagnosis. IL-6 levels were correlated with clinical course, disease severity, and inflammatory biomarkers.

The results showed that IL-6 levels were analyzed in CSF samples using 10-PLEX SiMOA Planar Array® and Ella® microfluidics. In the screening cohort, 62% of RRMS and 58% of patients with primary progressive MS (PPMS) were female. Patients with PPMS were older (49 vs. 32 years, P < 0.001), had a longer disease duration (3 vs. 1 year, P < 0.001), and higher EDSS (4 [2–6.5] vs. 1 [0–4], P < 0.001). In the complete cohort, 65% of RRMS and 63% of PPMS patients were female. Patients with PPMS were older (40 vs. 34 years, P < 0.001), had a longer disease duration (3 vs. 1 year, P < 0.005), and higher EDSS (4 [2–6.5] vs. 1 [0–4], P < 0.001).

Investigators found that CSF IL-6 indicated ongoing CNS inflammation and contributed to compartmentalized inflammation linked to disease progression and severity.

