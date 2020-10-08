Neurodevelopmental disorders, including intellectual disability and autism spectrum disorder, are often caused by de novo autosomal dominant mutations. While mouse models are frequently used to investigate these disorders, the genetic background sometimes affects the appearance or severity of mutant phenotypes. In a previous report, we developed a system to produce de novo heterozygous mutant mice using the Cre-LoxP system without the need to maintain the heterozygous mutant line itself (Takagi et al. 2015). To further verify the applicability of the de novo mutation system in sperm, we used this system to produce a mouse model for Rubinstein-Taybi syndrome, using a Cbp heterozygous mutant, which has been reported to be difficult to maintain on a C57BL/6 background. Here, we show that de novo Cbp- loss-of-function heterozygous mutant mice with a C57BL/6 background, present with a clear craniofacial phenotype and reduced locomotor activity in the open field test, which was not observed in the loss-of-function of Cbp heterozygous mutant line mice with a mixed genetic background, but was observed in the dominant negative Cbp heterozygous mutant line with a mixed genetic background. Meanwhile, the de novo heterozygous Cbp mutant mice still showed great variability in survival rates despite their inbred background. These results further confirmed that the de novo mutation system used in germ cells is effective for stable production and analysis of an autosomal dominant disorder mouse model, which is often difficult to maintain as a mutant mouse line.Copyright © 2020. Published by Elsevier B.V.

