To learn more about the characteristics of young people who use a specialized chronic non-cancer pain clinic and the therapies they receive and utilize. Over a six-month period, a retrospective chart review was done on adults with chronic pain in their twenties and thirties. About 82 participants comprised 41 emerging adults (aged 18-29) and 41 middle-aged adults (aged 30-64). Groups were matched on sex and number of pain sites and bivariate and multinomial analyses were used to evaluate demographic and pain characteristics, therapies, referrals, and clinic use. Emerging adults reported lower pain severity scores (t(80)=-2.15, p=.035), were more likely to receive referrals for additional consultation and/or diagnostic investigations (X2(1, n=82)=4.97, p=.026) and to have at least one psychology visit (X2=7.29, p=.007). Moreover, emerging adults with higher depression scores were more likely to see a psychologist (OR 1.23, 95% CI 1.014-1.492). The stress process and care habits between emerging adults and middle-aged individuals differed significantly. Non-pharmacologic therapies have been increasingly utilized in emerging adults. Differences in pain presentations, as well as clinician sensitivity to the developmental needs of emerging adults, might explain this increase, but more study is needed. More study is needed to assist nurses in developing an awareness of pain management techniques’ quality and efficacy.

Source:www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1524904221001612