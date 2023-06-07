The following is a summary of “Conditional survival after radical cystectomy for non-metastatic muscle-invasive squamous cell carcinoma of the urinary bladder: A population-based analysis,” published in the March 2023 issue of Urologic Oncology by Barletta et al.

The objective is to evaluate the impact of the duration of event-free survival on cancer-specific mortality (CSM) following radical cystectomy (RC) in nonmetastatic muscle-invasive squamous cell carcinoma of the urinary bladder. Patients with non-metastatic muscle-invasive squamous cell carcinoma of the urinary bladder who underwent treatment were identified in the Surveillance, Epidemiology, and End Results database from 2000 to 2018. Multivariable Cox-regression models were utilized to test the independent predictor status for Cervical Spondylotic Myelopathy (CSM) of T and N stage groupings, including T2N0, T3N0, T4N0, and TanyN1-3.

The study evaluated the 5-year conditional cancer-specific mortality (CSM) rates at baseline and four distinct event-free survival intervals (i.e., 6, 12, 18, and 24 months) for each stage under investigation. Among the cohort of 981 patients with rectal cancer, 206 (21%), 416 (42%), 152 (16%), and 207 (21%) were diagnosed with T2N0, T3N0, T4N0, and TanyN1-3, respectively. According to the results of the multivariable Cox-regression models, T3N0 (with a hazard ratio of 1.94), T4N0 (with a hazard ratio of 5.22), and TanyN1-3 (with a hazard ratio of 6.62) were identified as autonomous prognosticators of cancer-specific mortality (CSM) in comparison to T2N0.

In conditional survival analyses based on 24 months of event-free status, survival estimates were: 89% for T2N0 vs 76% at baseline (Δ = 13%), 84% for T3N0 vs 58% at baseline (Δ = 26%), 69% for T4N0 vs 25% at baseline (Δ = 44%), 69% for TanyN1-3 vs 22% at baseline (Δ = 47%). The absence of adverse events after 24 months of follow-up is significantly linked to a greater likelihood of survival without cancer-specific mortality (CSM) compared to the prediction of CSM-free survival made at the beginning of the observation period. The extent of this impact is particularly notable in patients with TanyN1-3 and T4N0, moderate in those with T3N0, and comparatively less significant but still noteworthy in T2N0.

