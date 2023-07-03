The following is a summary of “A genome-wide association study of chronic spontaneous urticaria risk and heterogeneity,” published in the MAY 2023 issue of Allergy & Immunology by Chang, et al.

Chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) is a dermatologic condition characterized by persistent spontaneous hives and/or angioedema lasting at least 6 weeks without an identifiable trigger. While antihistamines and second-line therapies like omalizumab are effective for some CSU patients, others experience ongoing symptoms that significantly impact their quality of life. The variable treatment response and variations in autoantibody levels among patients highlight the presence of clinically heterogeneous subgroups. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the genetics of CSU risk and subgroups to identify pathways involved in the development of CSU.

A genome-wide association study (GWAS) was conducted on 679 CSU patients and 4,446 controls. Additionally, a GWAS of the chronic urticaria (CU) index, which measures IgG autoantibody levels, was performed by comparing 447 patients with low CU index to 183 patients with high CU index. The study also assessed whether polygenic scores for autoimmune-related disorders were associated with CSU risk and CU index.

Two loci were found to be significantly associated with CSU risk. The most significant association was observed at position 56 of the HLA-DQA1 gene (P = 1.69 × 10-9), with the arginine residue linked to increased risk (odds ratio = 1.64). The second association signal was colocalized with expression-quantitative trait loci for ITPKB in whole blood (P colocalization = .997). The arginine residue at position 56 of HLA-DQA1 was also associated with an increased risk of high CU index (P = 6.15 × 10-5, odds ratio = 1.86), while the ITKPB association did not show significant association (P = .64). Polygenic scores for three autoimmune-related disorders (hypothyroidism, type 1 diabetes, and vitiligo) were associated with both CSU risk and CU index (P < 2.34 × 10-3, odds ratio > 1.72).

The GWAS of CSU identified two genome-wide significant loci, indicating the shared genetic factors between the CU index and autoimmune disorders. The findings provided insights into the genetic basis of CSU and its relationship with autoimmune processes.

Source: jacionline.org/article/S0091-6749(22)01476-2/fulltext