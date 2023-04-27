The following is a summary of “Abnormal perception of pattern-induced flicker colors in subjects with glaucoma,” published in the February 2022 issue of Ophthalmology by Ramamoorthy, et al.

For a study, researchers sought to investigate the perception of pattern-induced flicker colors (PIFCs) in individuals with glaucoma and healthy controls. They examined the influence of several Benham disk parameters, including the rates of acceleration and deceleration, rotational direction, and image contrast, on PIFC perception.

The study used a custom computer-based system to test PIFC perception in control subjects and subjects with glaucoma. The Benham perception limit (BPL) during acceleration and deceleration was defined as the rotational speed at which PIFCs were first detected or extinguished, respectively. In addition, the study compared the BPLs of the two groups across different Benham disk parameters.

They found that individuals with glaucoma perceived PIFCs less frequently than healthy controls. The BPLs for acceleration were lower, and those for deceleration were higher when the acceleration and deceleration rates were slower. This suggested that PIFCs were more easily detected and extinguished at slower rates. Moreover, individuals with glaucoma required higher rotational speeds during acceleration to detect PIFCs under certain conditions.

The findings suggested that PIFC perception was influenced by several factors, including the rate of acceleration and deceleration, rotational direction, and image contrast. Individuals with glaucoma perceive PIFCs less frequently than healthy controls and may require higher rotational speeds during acceleration to detect them. Further research is needed to determine if these findings can be used to improve clinical detection strategies for glaucoma.

