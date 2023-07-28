Investigating Structural Brain Network Alterations in Occipital Lobe Epilepsy

The following is a summary of “Structural brain network analysis in occipital lobe epilepsy,” published in the July 2023 issue of Neurology by Lee et al.

Researchers performed a retrospective study to investigate structural brain networks in occipital lobe epilepsy (OLE) patients and compare them to healthy controls. Enrollment included 23 OLE patients and 42 healthy controls with normal brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Diffusion tensor imaging was conducted using a 3.0T MRI scanner to compute global and local structural network measures. The DSI studio program compared Network measures between OLE patients and healthy controls.

The global structural network differences were observed between OLE patients and healthy controls. Patients with OLE exhibited lower assortativity coefficient (-0.0864 vs. -0.0814, P= 0.0214), mean clustering coefficient (0.0061 vs. 0.0064, P= 0.0203), global efficiency (0.0315 vs. 0.0353, P= 0.0086), and small-worldness index (0.0001 vs. 0.0001, P= 0.0175), while having a higher characteristic path length (59.2724 vs. 53.4684, P= 0.0120) compared to healthy controls. Significant differences in the local structural network were found in multiple nodes outside the occipital lobe between the two groups. Furthermore, a negative correlation was observed between the assortativity coefficient and epilepsy duration (r = -0.676, P= 0.001).

The study concluded that assessing structural brain network changes in OLE patients reveals significant global and local network differences, supporting the concept of epilepsy as a network disorder.

Source: bmcneurol.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12883-023-03326-z