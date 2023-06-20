The following is a summary of the “Epidemiological and clinical characteristics of patients with monkeypox in the GeoSentinel Network: a cross-sectional study,” published in the February 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases by Angelo, et al.

Initial reports from non-endemic nations during the 2022 monkeypox outbreak show a very different epidemiology than those in endemic areas. In this study, researchers wanted to characterize the epidemiological and clinical features of people with verified cases of monkeypox. Patients diagnosed with monkeypox from 71 different clinics in 29 different countries were included in a descriptive analysis of data collected by the GeoSentinel Global clinical-care-based monitoring system between May 1 and July 1, 2022. Information was gathered in the following areas: socioeconomic status, history of travel (including attendance at mass gatherings), history of smallpox vaccination, history of social interaction, history of sexual activity, history of monkeypox infection, medical history, clinical presentation, physical examination, testing results, and treatment and outcomes.

They conducted epidemiological descriptive analyses and subanalyses of patients with and without HIV, those with and without CD4 levels of 500 cells per mm3, those with one sexual partner and those with ten or more sexual partners, and those who had or had not been vaccinated against smallpox. There were 226 instances recorded from 18 locations across 15 nations. The median age was 37; among the 211 men for whom data was available, 208 (99%) identified as homosexual, bisexual, or MSM (range 18–68; IQR 32–43). The median CD4 count of the 209 patients whose HIV status was known was 713 cells per mm3. Of these, 92 patients (44.8%) were male (range 36–1659; IQR 500–885). Around 296 (99%) of the 219 patients for whom data were available reported sexual or close personal contact 21 days before symptom onset; MSM reported a median of three partners (IQR 1–8). In total, 78 (40%) of the 195 patients for whom data were available reported having had close contact with someone who had confirmed monkeypox.

About 30 people, or 13%, out of 226 were admitted to the hospital for medical treatment, including 16 (53%), all due to severe illness. No fatalities were reported. Patients with HIV had a higher prevalence of diarrhea (P=0002), perianal rash/lesions (p=003), and rash burden (median rash burden score 9 [IQR 6-21] for patients with HIV vs median rash burden score 6 [IQR 3-14] for patients without HIV; P<00001), but there was no difference in the percentage of men with severe illness by HIV status. The severity of monkeypox symptoms varied depending on the patient’s HIV status. High-risk groups that expect to engage in sexual or close personal contact should be encouraged to get vaccinated against monkeypox before they ever meet each other.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S147330992200651X