The following is a summary of “Whole blood transcript and protein abundance of the vascular endothelial growth factor family relate to cognitive performance,” published in the April 2023 issue of Neurobiology of Aging by Libby et al.

The clinical progression of Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) has been associated with the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) gene family. Prior research has established correlations between the gene expression of VEGF family constituents in the prefrontal cortex and cognitive function and Alzheimer’s disease pathology. This study investigated whether similar associations were also detected in the bloodstream.

Following prior findings in cerebral tissue, an elevated expression of placental growth factor (PGF) genes in the blood was linked to an accelerated pace of memory deterioration (P=0.04). In addition, an increased abundance of FMS-related receptor tyrosine kinase 4 (FLT4) protein in the bloodstream was linked with biomarker levels that suggest reduced amyloid and tau pathology. This is contrary to the observed trend in the brain.

Furthermore, an elevated gene expression of vascular endothelial growth factor B (VEGFB) in the bloodstream significantly correlated with improved baseline memory (P=0.008). It was observed that there is an inverse correlation (r=-0.19, P=0.02) between the gene expression of VEGFB in the blood and brain, where higher expression of VEGFB in the blood is associated with lower expression of VEGFB in the brain. The collective findings indicate that the modifications in VEGFB, FLT4, and PGF within the AD brain may be identifiable within the bloodstream.

