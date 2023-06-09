The following is a summary of “Study on autonomic neuropathy of the digestive system caused by bortezomib in the treatment of multiple myeloma,” published in the May 2023 issue of Hematology by Zhao, et al.

For a study, researchers aimed to investigate the impact of autonomic neuropathy of the digestive system induced by bortezomib on the clinical efficacy and quality of life in patients with newly diagnosed multiple myeloma (MM).

A total of 150 patients diagnosed with MM and hospitalized between January 2018 and December 2021 were treated with bortezomib-based combination regimens. The incidence of autonomic neuropathy of the digestive system was observed, and correlations between the severity of neuropathy and treatment efficacy, survival, age, underlying diseases, and personal history were analyzed.

The study found that the incidence of autonomic neuropathy of the digestive system induced by bortezomib was 60.0%. Patients in the grade 3 group of neuropathy had significantly lower overall response rates (ORR), 2-year progression-free survival (PFS) rates, and 2-year overall survival (OS) rates compared to those in grade 1-2 group (P < 0.05). Advanced age, constipation, diabetes, fracture/spinal cord compression in bed, and a history of alcoholism were positively correlated with the risk of autonomic neuropathy of the digestive system (P < 0.05). Most patients experienced significant alleviation of autonomic neuropathy of the digestive system after timely adjustment of the treatment regimen, allowing for continued administration of bortezomib.

The study highlights the high incidence of autonomic neuropathy of the digestive system induced by bortezomib in patients with newly diagnosed MM. The severity of neuropathy was closely associated with treatment efficacy, advanced age, constipation, diabetes, fracture/spinal cord compression in bed, and a history of alcoholism. Early detection and timely treatment are essential for the effective management of the disease and reversal of autonomic neuropathy.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2210907