Investigation of the effectiveness of preoperative intubation simulation using a custom-made simulator for pediatric patients with difficult airway: a pilot study.

The purpose of this study is to investigate whether preoperative intubation simulation using custom-made simulator is useful during anesthesia induction for the children who have difficult airway. We included the children under 15 years of age who have difficult airway which had been already known. Prior to the scheduled surgery, CT imaging was performed and a 3D reconstruction of the face from the chest was performed. Then custom-made airway simulator was made. We tried to intubate custom-made simulator of patients preoperatively. We planned how to intubate the patient for anesthesia induction from the result of intubation simulation. The findings of direct laryngoscopy were compared with the findings during intubation. Three patients were included in this study. It took up to 3 weeks to create a simulator, which was difficult due to time constraints to accommodate emergency surgeries. Simulation findings correlated well with findings during anesthesia induction. There were no cases of severe hypotension or hypoxia during induction of anesthesia with the planned intubation method. In conclusion, preoperative intubation simulation using custom-made simulator may be useful for the patients who have difficult airway.© 2024. The Author(s) under exclusive licence to Japanese Society of Anesthesiologists.

