The researchers sought to determine the occurrence, risk factors, and outcomes of colon involvement in necrotizing pancreatitis patients for a study. Necrotizing pancreatitis was marked by a severe inflammatory response with local and systemic consequences. Mesocolic involvement can impair colonic blood supply, resulting in ischemic consequences; nevertheless, there was little information. The development of colon involvement in necrotizing pancreatitis (NP) was thought to have a harmful impact on morbidity and death. Patients with colon problems such as ischemia, perforation, fistula, stricture/obstruction, and fulminant Clostridium difficile colitis were identified after a retrospective examination of 647 NP patients treated between 2005 and 2017. Clinical features were examined to identify risk variables and the impact of colon involvement on morbidity and death. Colon involvement was detected in 11% of NP patients (69/647). Perforation (n=18), fistula (n=12), inflammatory stricture (n=7), and fulminant C difficile colitis (n=3) were the most prevalent pathologies (n=29). Tobacco use (odds ratio (OR), 2.0; 95% CI, 1.2–3.4, P=0.009), coronary artery disease (OR, 1.9; 95% CI, 1.1–3.7; P=0.04), and respiratory failure (OR, 4.7; 95% CI, 1.1–26.3; P=0.049) were statistically significant risk factors for colon pathology. NP patients with colon involvement had significantly higher overall morbidity (86% vs 96%, P=0.03) and death (8% vs 19%, P=0.002) than patients without colon involvement. Necrotizing pancreatitis frequently involves the colon; clinical worsening should prompt investigation. Tobacco usage, coronary artery disease, and respiratory failure were all risk factors. Colon involvement was linked to a high morbidity and mortality rate in necrotizing pancreatitis.

Source:journals.lww.com/annalsofsurgery/Abstract/2022/03000/Colon_Involvement_in_Necrotizing_Pancreatitis_.25.aspx