Ionized jet deposition of silver nanostructured coatings: Assessment of chemico-physical and biological behavior for application in orthopedics.

Mar 07, 2024

Contributors: Gabriela Graziani, Daniele Ghezzi, Marco Boi, Nicola Baldini, Enrico Sassoni, Martina Cappelletti, Giorgio Fedrizzi, Melania Maglio, Francesca Salamanna, Matilde Tschon, Lucia Martini, Stefano Zaffagnini, Milena Fini, Maria Sartori

ABOUT THE CONTRIBUTORS

  • Gabriela Graziani

    BST-NaBi Biomedical Science and Technologies Laboratory and Nanobiotechnology, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: gabriela.graziani@polimi.it.

    Daniele Ghezzi

    BST-NaBi Biomedical Science and Technologies Laboratory and Nanobiotechnology, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy; Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology, University of Bologna, Via Irnerio 42, 40126 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: daniele.ghezzi@unibo.it.

    Marco Boi

    BST-NaBi Biomedical Science and Technologies Laboratory and Nanobiotechnology, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: marco.boi@ior.it.

    Nicola Baldini

    BST-NaBi Biomedical Science and Technologies Laboratory and Nanobiotechnology, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy; Department of Biomedical and Neuromotor Sciences, University of Bologna, Via Massarenti 9, 40128 Bologna, Italy.

    Enrico Sassoni

    Department of Civil, Chemical, Environmental and Materials Engineering, University of Bologna, Via Terracini 28, 40131 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: enrico.sassoni2@unibo.it.

    Martina Cappelletti

    Department of Pharmacy and Biotechnology, University of Bologna, Via Irnerio 42, 40126 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: martina.cappelletti2@unibo.it.

    Giorgio Fedrizzi

    Istituto Zooprofilattico Sperimentale della Lombardia e dell’Emilia-Romagna (IZSLER), Reparto Chimico degli Alimenti, Via Pietro Fiorini 5, 40127 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: giorgio.fedrizzi@izsler.it.

    Melania Maglio

    Surgical Sciences and Technologies, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: melania.maglio@ior.it.

    Francesca Salamanna

    Surgical Sciences and Technologies, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: francesca.salamanna@ior.it.

    Matilde Tschon

    Surgical Sciences and Technologies, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: matilde.tschon@ior.it.

    Lucia Martini

    Surgical Sciences and Technologies, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: lucia.martini@ior.it.

    Stefano Zaffagnini

    II Orthopaedic and Traumatologic Clinic, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, via Pupilli 1, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: stefano.zaffagnini@ior.it.

    Milena Fini

    Scientific Direction, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: milena.fini@ior.it.

    Maria Sartori

    Surgical Sciences and Technologies, IRCCS Istituto Ortopedico Rizzoli, Via di Barbiano 1/10, 40136 Bologna, Italy. Electronic address: maria.sartori@ior.it.

