Ionized jet deposition of silver nanostructured coatings: Assessment of chemico-physical and biological behavior for application in orthopedics.

Infection is one of the main issues connected to implantation of biomedical devices and represents a very difficult issue to tackle, for clinicians and for patients. This study aimed at tackling infection through antibacterial nanostructured silver coatings manufactured by Ionized Jet Deposition (IJD) for application as new and advanced coating systems for medical devices. Films composition and morphology depending on deposition parameters were investigated and their performances evaluated by correlating these properties with the antibacterial and antibiofilm efficacy of the coatings, against Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus strains and with their cytotoxicity towards human cell line fibroblasts. The biocompatibility of the coatings, the nanotoxicity, and the safety of the proposed approach were evaluated, for the first time, in vitro and in vivo by rat subcutaneous implant models. Different deposition times, corresponding to different thicknesses, were selected and compared. All silver coatings exhibited a highly homogeneous surface composed of nanosized spherical aggregates. All coatings having a thickness of 50 nm and above showed high antibacterial efficacy, while none of the tested options caused cytotoxicity when tested in vitro. Indeed, silver films impacted on bacterial strains viability and capability to adhere to the substrate, in a thickness-dependent manner. The nanostructure obtained by IJD permitted to mitigate the toxicity of silver, conferring strong antibacterial and anti-adhesive features, without affecting the coatings biocompatibility. At the explant, the coatings were still present although they showed signs of progressive dissolution, compatible with the release of silver, but no cracking, delamination or in vivo toxicity was observed.Copyright © 2024 The Authors. Published by Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.

Author admin