The following is a summary of “Prevalence and diagnostic performance of iron deficiency in polycythemia,” published in the April 2023 issue of Hematology by Randrianarisoa, et al.

Patients with polycythemia often exhibit iron deficiency. For a study, researchers sought to determine the prevalence of iron deficiency among patients with polycythemia and assess serum ferritin’s diagnostic accuracy for detecting polycythemia vera.

The study was a retrospective analysis of 114 patients with polycythemia who were followed in the internal medicine department of a hospital in France from 2010 to 2021. The JAK2 mutation was considered as the gold standard of diagnosis, and the prevalence of iron deficiency was calculated. The diagnostic accuracy of serum ferritin was evaluated, and logistic regression analysis was performed to identify the risk of iron deficiency.

A total of 76 patients and 33 individuals, respectively, had polycythemia vera. The patient’s average age was 61.79 years (±15.44), and their sex ratio was 4.43. Iron deficiency was seen in 21.05% of the population overall. The prevalence in the polycythemia vera group was 53%, and in the secondary polycythemia group, it was 1.32%. Since serum ferritin had a high sensitivity and specificity of 52.63% and 100%, polycythemia vera had a high risk of iron deficiency (OR = 115; 95% CI [14.4-918.2], P< 0.0001).

Iron deficiency should be evaluated in patients with polycythemia, and serum ferritin has high specificity for detecting polycythemia vera.

Source: tandfonline.com/doi/full/10.1080/16078454.2023.2204621