Children with foregut dysmotility or severe gastroesophageal reflux illness may benefit from Roux-en-Y jejunostomy (REYJ) (GERD). Nonetheless, safety and effectiveness concerns have been raised. As a result, researchers conducted a systematic assessment of REYJ results to see if it was a viable choice for establishing enteral autonomy in infants with complicated nutritional demands. A PRISMA-compliant systematic evaluation of studies reporting children who were fed REYJ was done. Two writers worked separately on processes, with the senior author resolving any conflicts. (inception—01/21) Embase, CINAHL, and Medline were searched. They also looked through other databases, references, and ‘gray’ literature. The methodological quality was assessed using the Methodological Index for Non-randomized Studies (MINORS) and a custom system.

In 10 articles out of 362 satisfied the qualifying requirements (9 retrospective series; 1 conference proceeding). Unpublished information was also obtained. Interobserver agreement was moderate for MINORS (kappa = 0.47) and custom scoring (kappa=0.58). The median MINORS score after consensus was 37.5% (IQR 6.3%) and bespoke 50% (IQR 20.8%), suggesting poor methodological quality. A total of 164 patients were recorded (age range: 2 months to 19 years). Although the time to complete feeds and duration of stay were not documented, the majority of patients gained enteral autonomy. No research was reported on patient/caregiver questionnaires. There were 76 problems recorded (Clavien-Dindo grading was infeasible). Peristomal leakage (N = 26), internal hernia/volvulus (N=8), and SSI (N=7) were among the morbidities. During the follow-up period, 38 patients died, two of whom died as a result of the surgery (range: 1 month to 15 years).

Complications after REYJ occur in up to 50% of patients (typically mild), with 23% dying during follow-up, often due to comorbidity. REYJ could attain enteral autonomy, but their parents/caregivers should be counseled accordingly.

