The following is a summary of the “Is stress colorblind? Exploring endocrine stress responses in intergroup contexts using a virtual reality-based Trier Social Stress Test (TSST-VR),” published in the January 2023 issue of Psychoneuroendocrinology by Halbeisen, et al.

Do people’s responses to social stress change depending on the identities of those with whom they interact? Using virtual reality (VR) adaptation of a standardized stress induction protocol, the Trier Social Stress Test (TSST-VR), this study investigated the role of ethnic context in modulating endocrine stress responses. Research has shown no correlation between endocrine stress response and the ethnic context in the TSST; however, drawing firm conclusions is difficult because of the quasi-experimental nature of manipulating ethnic context in everyday interactions.

This is the first randomized controlled study to examine the effects of ethnic context on endocrine stress responses, and it was made possible by adapting the TSST for virtual reality, which sidestepped the limitations of the original method. Around 43 men were interviewed for the study, half by a group they identified with (“White”) and the other half by a group they did not. It was predicted that the TSST-VR would cause both objective and internal stress responses, and that was indeed the case.

On the other hand, endocrine stress reactions occurred regardless of the interviewer’s race. They could not be predicted by factors like implicit bias, explicit prejudice, or concerns about how one looks because of prejudice. Other measures of the body’s and mind reaction to stress also showed no significant differences between the groups. The consequences of the study of stress are discussed.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0306453022003110