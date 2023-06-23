The following is a summary of “Isolated diastolic dysfunction is associated with increased mortality in critically ill patients,” published in the March 2023 issue of the Critical Care by Cavefors et al.

Diastolic dysfunction of the left ventricle (LV) is a significant cause of death in critically ill patients, although its incidence and effect on mortality are poorly understood. Current diastolic recommendations were used to categorize patients with normal left ventricular function in the critical care unit, and relationships with mortality were investigated. Within the first day in the ICU, an echocardiogram was performed. Patients with a history of heart disease, regional wall motion abnormalities, or a lower LV ejection fraction were omitted. Recommendations for evaluating LV Diastolic Function by Echocardiography, published by the European Association of Cardiovascular Imaging in 2016, were used to categorize patients.

Diastolic function was normal in 162 (74%) of 218 individuals, dysfunctional in 21 (10%), and uncertain in 35 (17%). Female patients, those over 65, those with sepsis, respiratory and cardiovascular comorbidities, and a higher SAPS Score were more likely to experience diastolic dysfunction. Patients with either uncertain (OR 4.3 [1.6-11.4], P = 0.004) or diastolic dysfunction (OR 5.1 [1.6-16.5], P = 0.006) diastolic dysfunction were more likely to die within 90 days compared to patients with normal diastolic function in a risk-adjusted logistic regression model. In critically sick patients, isolated diastolic dysfunction, as measured by a multi-parameter method, is prevalent and related to death.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0883944123000394