Issues with pregnancy in systemic lupus.

Systemic lupus erythematosus is a disease that affects a large number of young women of childbearing age. Today, pregnancy is considered safe in almost all women with lupus, especially when the disease is under control. However, pregnancies in this population have a higher risk of maternal complications than in the general population. It is therefore important to plan pregnancies as effectively as possible, using effective contraception and pre-pregnancy counselling. In fact, effective, well-tolerated contraception is essential for patients for whom pregnancy cannot be safely envisaged, particularly in the setting of teratogenic treatment or significant disease activity. Pre-conception counselling is essential and helps to anticipate several aspects of a future pregnancy Several recent prospective studies have clearly identified risk factors for obstetric complications and disease flare. High level of lupus activity, low complement, primigravida and a history of lupus nephritis are predictive factors of disease flare when antiphospholipid syndrome or antiphospholipid antibodies (specifically for lupus anticoagulant), damage, activity of lupus are predictive for obstetric events. Appropriate therapeutic management is essential, based primarily on the continuation of hydroxychloroquine, although some recent warnings about its use in pregnancy have been discussed controversially. Corticosteroid therapy can be continued at the lowest possible dose, as can certain immunosuppressive drugs. In the case of a history of lupus nephritis, low-dose aspirin is also prescribed. Although still exceptional, the risk of neonatal lupus is also higher, in patients with anti-SSA and anti-SSB antibodies. The aim of this review is to summarise the risk factors for adverse obstetric outcomes and to improve medical and obstetric management in this population of pregnant women with lupus.Copyright © 2024 The Author(s). Published by Elsevier Masson SAS.. All rights reserved.

