TOKYO (Reuters) – Fourteen more cases of coronavirus infections have been confirmed on an Italian cruise ship docked for repairs at Japan’s Nagasaki prefecture, bringing the total to at least 48, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday.

As of Wednesday, 34 crew members on the Costa Atlantica had tested positive for the new coronavirus, raising concerns about the impact on the local community.

Nagasaki prefecture will hold a press conference from 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT), according to NHK.

The Costa Atlantica infections come after the cases on the Diamond Princess in Yokohama two months ago, where more than 700 were found to be infected, although this time only crew members were on board.

The Italian cruise ship is carrying 623 crew members and no passengers, officials have said.

