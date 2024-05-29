SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

IV Iron for Patients With HFrEF and Iron Deficiency: Efficacy, Outcomes, and Future Directions

May 29, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

  1. Mhanna M, et al. Intravenous iron therapy for patients with iron deficiency and heart failure: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized controlled trials. Proc (Bayl Univ Med Cent). 2024;37(3):466-476. Published 2024 Mar 21. doi:10.1080/08998280.2024.2326387
  2. Sephien A, et al. Efficacy of intravenous iron in patients with heart failure with reduced ejection fraction and iron deficiency: a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized control trials. Am J Cardiovasc Drugs. 2024;24(2):285-302. doi:10.1007/s40256-024-00635-7

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement