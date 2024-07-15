SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

JACQLQ subjective symptom questionnaire score and clinical test results for patients with allergic conjunctival disease.

Jul 15, 2024

Experts: Yasuo Yamana,Satoshi Yamana,Eiichi Uchio

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Yasuo Yamana

    Yamana Eye Clinic, Fukuoka, Japan. yamanaganka@yamana.or.jp.

    Satoshi Yamana

    Department of Ophthalmology, Graduate School of Medical Sciences, Kyushu University, Fukuoka, Japan.

    Eiichi Uchio

    Department of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Medicine, Fukuoka University, Fukuoka, Japan.

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

PubMed

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement