JACQLQ subjective symptom questionnaire score and clinical test results for patients with allergic conjunctival disease.

We investigated the relationship between subjective symptoms and objective findings in patients with allergic conjunctival diseases (ACD) and test results for tear total IgE (t-tIgE), conjunctival eosinophils (c-Eo), serum total IgE (s-tIgE), serum-antigen specific IgE (s-sIgE), and serum eosinophils (s-Eo). Subjective symptoms and objective findings of patients with ACD were evaluated using Japanese Allergic Conjunctival Disease Quality of Life Questionnaire (JACQLQ), which described disability score and emotional score written by patient and clinical findings score written by ophthalmologist. We investigated the relationship between questionnaire scores and laboratory data for t-tIgE, c-Eo, s-tIgE, s-sIgE, and s-Eo. Scores of impediments to life and of moods were highest in vernal keratoconjunctivitis among ACD. Cases with positive pollen-sIgE showed significantly more nasal symptom score than those with negative pollen-sIgE (P < 0.05). Cases with positive t-tIgE or c-Eo showed significantly more objective symptoms' JACQLQ score than those with negative t-tIgE or c-Eo (P < 0.05), respectively. Cases positive for house dust/mite-sIgE, showed significantly more objective symptoms' JACQLQ score than those without for house dust/mite-sIgE (P < 0.05). These results indicate that ACD could be analyzed more accurately by the combination of JACQLQ and laboratory data.© 2024. The Author(s).

