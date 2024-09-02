Janus kinase inhibitors versus tumor necrosis factor inhibitors in rheumatoid arthritis: meta-analytical comparison of efficacy and safety.

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic systemic autoimmune disorder characterized by persistent inflammation leading to progressively worse disability. Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitors and tumor necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors are pivotal in RA treatment, yet their comparative efficacy remains underexplored.

This study aimed to compare the efficacy and safety of JAK inhibitors and TNF inhibitors in treating RA using data from randomized controlled trials (RCTs).

A meta-analysis and outcomes analysis were based on results of the Health Assessment Questionnaire Disability Index (HAQ-DI), Clinical Disease Activity Index (CDAI), Visual Analogue Scale (VAS), and Patient Global Assessment Scale (PtGA) and other indices as incidences of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and malignancy.

The JAK inhibitors caused a statistically significant improvement in the HAQ-DI score [MD = 0.08, 95% CI (0.03, 0.12), p = 0.0008] compared with the TNF inhibitors. However, no significant difference was observed between the two drug classes in the CDAI score [MD = - 2.03, 95% CI (- 9.27, 5.22), p = 0.58]. JAK inhibitors were associated with an increase in the VAS score [MD = 3.62, 95% CI (0.86, 6.38), p = 0.01], but there was no significant difference in the PtGA score [MD = 1.91, 95% CI (- 3.25, 7.08), p = 0.47].

JAK inhibitors demonstrated superior efficacy in improving the functional status and reducing the disease activity in RA patients compared with TNF inhibitors. Both drug classes exhibited comparable safety profiles for VTE and malignancies, though JAK inhibitors had a higher risk for thromboembolism.

