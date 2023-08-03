Jeanne Marrazzo Will Replace Fauci to Lead National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

WEDNESDAY, Aug. 2, 2023 (HealthDay News) — Jeanne Marrazzo, M.D., was named on Wednesday to become the next head of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, a job most recently held by Anthony Fauci, M.D., well known for his work on HIV and the pandemic.

Marrazzo will start her new job in the fall. She is currently the director of the Division of Infectious Diseases at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

“Dr. Marrazzo brings a wealth of leadership experience from leading international clinical trials and translational research, managing a complex organizational budget that includes research funding and mentoring trainees in all stages of professional development,” Lawrence Tabak, M.D., acting director for the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH), said in an NIH news release. “I look forward to welcoming Dr. Marrazzo to the NIH leadership team.”

Marrazzo’s background includes research on the human microbiome and its role in female reproductive tract infections and hormonal contraception, preventing HIV using biomedical interventions and management of bacterial vaginosis, sexually transmitted diseases in HIV-infected persons, and management of antibiotic resistance in gonorrhea.

She has been a principal investigator on NIH grants since 1997. Marrazzo has also mentored countless trainees, including on NIH-funded training grants. Marrazzo received the American Sexually Transmitted Diseases Association Distinguished Career Award, which is the highest recognition of contributions to research and mentoring in the field. Her education includes a bachelor’s degree in biology from Harvard University; a Master’s of Public Health in Epidemiology from the University of Washington in Seattle; and an M.D. from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia.

