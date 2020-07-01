Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Cosmetic Surgery for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Safety Climate Perceptions Linked to Health Provider Stress

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Safety climate perceptions are associated with care practitioner-reported stress and job satisfaction, according to a study published in the May-June issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management.

New Surgical Technique Used to Treat Pseudogynecomastia

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A surgical technique using a modified elliptical excision and nipple-areola complex transposition on a thinned inferior dermal pedicle is an alternative approach for treating male patients with pseudogynecomastia seen after massive weight loss, according to a study recently published in the Aesthetic Surgery Journal: Open Forum.

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Attitude Toward Plastic Surgery Remains Positive During COVID-19

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Americans have a positive attitude toward plastic surgery in the COVID-19 period, and recommendations have been issued for resuming elective procedures, according to a press release issued by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS).

