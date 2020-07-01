Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Emergency Medicine for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

U.S. Could See 100,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Each Day, Fauci Says

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, M.D., warned Congress on Tuesday that COVID-19 infections could climb to 100,000 new cases daily unless ongoing outbreaks are contained.

More Information

Heart Rhythm Disorders Seen in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Critically ill patients with COVID-19 are more likely to develop heart rhythm disorders than other hospitalized patients, according to a study published online June 22 in Heart Rhythm.

Abstract/Full Text

Mild Fever, Little Respiratory Illness Seen With COVID-19-Positive Infants

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Babies with COVID-19 generally have mild illness, with mostly fever, according to a brief report published online June 17 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Latinos Have High Rate of Positivity for SARS-CoV-2

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The rate of positivity for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is over 40 percent for Latinos in the Baltimore-Washington D.C. region, according to a research letter published online June 18 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir Could Cost Up to $3,120 Per Patient

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Gilead Sciences, the maker of remdesivir, the first drug that showed promise in treating COVID-19 infections, will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for a patient with private insurance, the company announced Monday.

More Information

Intestinal Illness Spurs Recall of Bagged Salads Sold at Walmart, Aldi

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Bagged salad mixes sold at Walmart and other stores are linked with an outbreak of Cyclospora infections in eight Midwestern states, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports.

More Information

Many Practice Unsafe Household Cleaning Against COVID-19

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than one-third of U.S. adults admit to unsafe cleaning practices in the hopes of disinfecting against COVID-19, according to research published in the June 12 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

CDC: U.S. COVID-19 Rates Much Higher Than Reported

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Actual COVID-19 infection rates in many areas of the United States are more than 10 times higher than reported rates, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study suggests.

The New York Times Article

More Information

NY Health Care Workers Report Distress Related to COVID-19 Care

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Many New York City health care workers are experiencing COVID-19-related psychological distress, especially nurses and advanced practice providers, according to a study published in the upcoming September-October issue of General Hospital Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text

Altered Mental Status Not Uncommon in Severe COVID-19

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Altered mental status is the second most common neurological presentation for patients with COVID-19, according to a study published online June 25 in The Lancet Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text

Factors Linked to Severe COVID-19 in Children Identified

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 generally causes mild disease in children, with 8 percent of children requiring intensive care unit (ICU) admission, according to a study published online June 25 in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health.

Abstract/Full Text

Antibody Tests ID COVID-19 Two to Three Weeks After Symptoms

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Antibody testing may detect severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, with sensitivity peaking at three weeks since symptom onset, according to a review published online June 25 in the Cochrane Library.

Abstract/Full Text

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Washington Post Article

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 22 to 26, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Black Americans More Likely to Know Someone Who Has Died of COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Far more black Americans say they know someone personally who has died of COVID-19 than whites, a new poll finds.

Washington Post Article

Older Age, Obesity, Disability Tied to Severe COVID-19 in MS

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with multiple sclerosis (MS), age, obesity, and high Expanded Disability Severity Scale score (EDSS) are significantly associated with increased risk for severe COVID-19, according to a study published online June 26 in JAMA Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text

U.S. Has Second Day of Record Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Young People Fueling Trend

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As the United States reported yet another record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, public health officials warned that younger Americans now account for an ever-growing percentage of infections.

The New York Times Article

CDC Updates List of Who Is at Highest Risk for COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The list of conditions that put people at risk for severe COVID-19 illness has been expanded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More Information

Colchicine May Improve Time to Clinical Deterioration in COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 receiving colchicine have significantly improved time to clinical deterioration, according to a study published online June 24 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Genomewide Level Associations Identified for Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with COVID-19 and severe disease have associations at locus 3p21.31 and 9q34.2, which are significant at the genomewide level, according to a study published online June 17 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

ED Visits for Childhood Asthma Down During Pandemic

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There has been a dramatic decrease in pediatric asthma-related emergency department use during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the four previous years, according to research published online June 6 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

CDC: HIV Testing Occurs at <1 Percent of Physician Visits

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — HIV testing occurs at less than 1 percent of physician office and emergency department visits and at less than 3 percent of community health center (CHC) visits, according to research published in the June 26 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Texas Pauses Reopening as COVID-19 Cases Rise

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Texas, the state is pausing its reopening process and freeing up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

The New York Times Article

CDC: U.S. Salmonella Cases Linked to Backyard Poultry Reach 465

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The number of Salmonella infections linked with backyard poultry has reached 465 in 42 states, an increase of 368 since the last update on May 20, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday.

More Information

Risk for Hospitalization Up for Pregnant Women With COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among women of reproductive age with COVID-19, pregnant women are more likely to be hospitalized and to be admitted to the intensive care unit, according to research published in the June 26 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Model May Help Predict Risk for Testing Positive for COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — It is possible to predict the likelihood of testing positive for COVID-19, according to a study published online June 10 in CHEST.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Sex, Ethnic Differential Patterns of COVID-19 Unexplained

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Sex and ethnicity differential patterns of COVID-19 positivity are not explained by cardiometabolic, socioeconomic, or behavioral factors, according to a study published online June 19 in the Journal of Public Health.

Abstract/Full Text

Sanofi Speeds COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — French drugmaker Sanofi has shortened its timeline to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the market.

The New York Times Article

Cyclospora Outbreak Linked to Bagged Salad Mixes

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An outbreak of Cyclospora infections in the U.S. Midwest appears to be linked to bagged salad mixes, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Tuesday.

More Information

Experts Weigh in on Pace of Reopening, Preventive Measures

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As states across the country continue to move into different phases of reopening, many are questioning whether the rush to stabilize the economy will result in an influx of new COVID-19 infections. HD Live! sat down with Marjorie Jenkins, M.D., dean of the University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville, and Thomas Giordano, M.D., section chief of infectious diseases at the Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, to discuss the health care and economic uncertainty that faces the nation.

More Information

ED Use Down for MI, Stroke, Hyperglycemic Crisis in COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Following declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic as a national emergency, there was a decrease in visits to the emergency department for myocardial infarction (MI), stroke, and hyperglycemic crisis, according to research published in the June 22 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

CDC: 10.7 Percent of U.S. Adults Used Rx Pain Meds in 2015 to 2018

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2015 to 2018, 10.7 percent of U.S. adults aged 20 years or older used one or more prescription pain medications in the previous 30 days, according to a June data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Abstract/Full Text

Older Age, Black Race, Diabetes Up Hospitalization in COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Characteristics that are independently associated with hospitalization for COVID-19 include older age, black race, and having diabetes mellitus, according to research published in the June 17 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Suicide Risk Increased After Hip Fracture in Elderly Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Elderly patients with hip fracture have an increased risk for suicide, according to a South Korean study published in the June 17 issue of The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Tocilizumab Shows Promise for Treatment of COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of tocilizumab to target cytokine release syndrome (CRS) seems beneficial for patients with COVID-19, according to a study published online June 15 in CHEST.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Huge Saharan Dust Plume Will Affect Americans’ Health

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Meteorologists and health experts are warning that a huge blanket of Sahara Desert dust will engulf parts of the United States this week.

AP News Article

Black, Hispanic Medicare Patients Much More Likely to Be Hospitalized With COVID-19

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Black Medicare recipients are nearly four times more likely and Hispanics are nearly two times more likely than whites to be hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the U.S. government.

More Information

COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Available by Late 2020, Early 2021: Fauci

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There could be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year or early next year, according to Anthony Fauci, M.D., infectious diseases chief at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

AP News Article

Asthma Seems Not to Be Linked to COVID-19 Hospitalization

TUESDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Asthma seems not to be associated with COVID-19 hospitalization, according to a study published online June 9 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology.

Abstract/Full Text

Small Increase Seen in Risk for Subdeltoid Bursitis With Flu Shot

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is a small increased risk for subdeltoid bursitis after influenza vaccination, according to a study published online June 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Hospitalization Up With Prednisone in Rheumatic Disease

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with rheumatic disease with COVID-19, glucocorticoids are associated with increased odds of hospitalization, according to a study published in the July issue of the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

Costs for COVID-19 High With Consumer-Directed Health Plans

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 hospitalizations could result in high out-of-pocket spending for commercially insured consumer-directed health plan enrollees, according to a study published online June 15 in the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Safety Climate Perceptions Linked to Health Provider Stress

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Safety climate perceptions are associated with care practitioner-reported stress and job satisfaction, according to a study published in the May-June issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management.

Abstract/Full Text

NIH Stops Hydroxychloroquine Trial

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The National Institutes of Health announced Saturday that a clinical trial evaluating hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 has been stopped because the drug likely provides no benefit.

More Information

Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM Recalled

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Two lots of Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough have been recalled because they have incorrect dosing cups that could put children at risk for an overdose.

More Information

Taste, Smell Dysfunction With COVID-19 Can Be Severe

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 should be suspected when patients present with a severe reduction of taste and smell in the absence of severe nasal obstruction, according to a study published online June 18 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text

Transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 High Within Households

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 has high transmissibility within households, according to a study published online June 17 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Many U.S. Counties Lack Infectious Disease Specialists

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The distribution of infectious disease (ID) physicians in the United States is geographically skewed, with 90 percent of U.S. counties having below-average ID physician density or no ID physicians at all, according to a research letter published online June 3 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 15 to 19, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Early Data Show No Protest-Related Increases in COVID-19 Infections

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Antiracism protests in the United States have not led to increases in new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, early data show.

The Wall Street Journal Article

Scientists Say Journal Should Retract Mask Study

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A study on the use of masks to protect against the new coronavirus should be retracted by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences because it contains “egregious errors” and “verifiably false” statements, a group of scientists say in a letter to the journal’s editors.

The New York Times Article

Stay-at-Home Orders Tied to Slowing of COVID-19 Hospitalizations

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Statewide stay-at-home orders are associated with decreases in COVID-19 hospitalizations, according to a research letter recently published in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Heart Transplant Patients May Have Higher COVID-19 Mortality

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Heart transplant patients admitted to the hospital with COVID-19 symptoms may be sicker than nontransplant patients, but they present with the same symptoms as the general population, according to a study recently published in the Journal of Cardiac Failure.

Abstract/Full Text

22 Percent Worldwide at Increased Risk for Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — About 22 percent of the global population has at least one underlying condition that places them at increased risk for severe COVID-19, according to a modeling study published online June 15 in The Lancet Global Health.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Isolation, Contact Tracing Combo Can Cut COVID-19 Transmission

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Combined isolation and tracing strategies can reduce COVID-19 transmission more than mass testing or self-isolation alone, according to a study published online June 16 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Prone Position Ups Oxygenation in Patients With Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The use of the prone position for awake, spontaneously breathing patients with COVID-19-related severe hypoxemic respiratory failure is associated with improved oxygenation, according to a research letter published online June 17 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

CDC: Deaths From Exposure to Heat-Related Conditions Identified

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 10,527 deaths resulting from exposure to heat-related conditions were identified during 2004 to 2018, according to research published in the June 19 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Nine Texas Mayors Ask Governor for Power to Mandate Face Masks

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Mayors in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and five other Texas municipalities want Gov. Greg Abbott to give them the power to require people to wear masks in public “where physical distancing cannot be practiced.”

CNN Article

Sociodemographic Gaps Found in COVID-19 Incidence, Knowledge

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are sociodemographic gaps in the reported incidence of COVID-19 and knowledge regarding its spread and symptoms, according to a study published online June 18 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Face-Mask Use May Mitigate Spread of COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Requiring face-mask use in public may help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a report published online June 16 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

High-Deductible Health Plans Affect Care in Bipolar Disorder

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with bipolar disorder, there is a reduction in nonpsychiatrist mental health provider visits, but no change in psychiatrist visits, after switching to a high-deductible health plan (HDHP), according to a study published online June 16 in the American Journal of Managed Care.

Abstract/Full Text

Mortality Up for Rural Versus Urban Stroke Patients

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Compared with urban patients, rural patients with stroke are less likely to receive intravenous thrombolysis or endovascular therapy and are more likely to have higher in-hospital mortality, according to a study published online June 17 in Stroke.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Hyperglycemia Common in T1DM Patients With COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Presentation patterns are similar in patients with type 1 diabetes admitted with confirmed or suspected COVID-19, according to a study published online June 5 in Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Clinical, Epidemiological Features of Pediatric SARS-CoV-2 ID’d

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Clinical and epidemiological characteristics of pediatric severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections are described in an article published online June 16 in PLOS Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Financial Hardship Linked to More ED Visits in Cancer Survivors

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Higher medical and nonmedical financial hardships are associated with a greater number of emergency department visits and lower receipt of some preventive services among cancer survivors, according to a study published in the July 1 issue of the American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Record-High Spikes in COVID-19 Cases Seen in Arizona, Florida, Texas

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — After reopening, states such as Arizona, Florida, and Texas are all seeing record-high one-day increases in COVID-19 cases.

The New York Times Article

U.S. Insurers Should Not Charge Copays for COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Health insurance companies are expected to cover vaccines for the new coronavirus without charging copays, U.S. officials say.

AP News Article

Strong Support Found for Protective Practices Related to COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most adults in New York City, Los Angeles, and the United States support stay-at-home orders and nonessential business closures during the COVID-19 pandemic and report always or often wearing face coverings in public areas, according to research published in the June 12 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Risk for COVID-19 Reinfection Remains Unknown

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The potential risk for reinfection with COVID-19 remains a concern, but evidence is scarce, according to Jeffrey Shaman, Ph.D., director of the climate and health program at Columbia University, who recently spoke with HD Live! about his research and the risk for reinfection with COVID-19.

More Information

Proactive Monitoring Program Beneficial for COVID-19 Home Care

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A proactive monitoring program for COVID-19 can track illness, provide support, and identify cases that need hospitalization, according to a study published online June 16 in NEJM Catalyst.

Abstract/Full Text

Hydroxychloroquine-Remdesivir Combo Dangerous for COVID-19 Patients

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In the treatment of COVID-19 patients, chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate should not be used with the experimental drug remdesivir because of a potentially unfavorable drug interaction, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

More Information: FDA

Revised Fact Sheet for Health Care Providers: Remdesivir

CDC: Cumulative Incidence of COVID-19 403.6 Per 100,000 in U.S.

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The cumulative incidence of COVID-19 is 403.6 cases per 100,000 persons in the United States, and hospitalization and death rates are six and 12 times higher, respectively, for those with underlying conditions, according to research published in the June 15 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Face Masks Most Effective Means to Avert COVID-19 Transmission

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Mandated face coverings represent the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission of COVID-19, according to a study published online June 11 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Abstract/Full Text

Self-Collected Nasal Swabs Acceptable for SARS-CoV-2 Testing

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patient-collected lower nasal specimens may be acceptable for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) testing, according to a research letter published online June 12 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Steroid May Reduce COVID-19 Death Risk by Up to One-Third

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The cheap and widely available steroid dexamethasone reduced the risk for death among seriously ill COVID-19 patients by up to a third, according to researchers in England.

AP News Article

Drop in Firearm Deaths Linked to More Restrictive Gun Policies

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Implementation of more restrictive gun policies may result in a small decrease in firearm-related deaths, according to a study published online June 15 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Abstract/Full Text

Correlates of COVID-19 ID’d on American Indian Reservations

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The rate of COVID-19 cases is increased on American Indian reservations with larger proportions of homes lacking complete indoor plumbing, according to a study published in the July/August issue of the Journal of Public Health Management & Practice.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Cases Rising in Many States as Reopening Continues

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — With most state reopenings well underway, many are now seeing alarming surges in COVID-19 cases, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that a return to lockdown for his state was possible.

CNN News Article

FDA Pulls Emergency Approval of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has withdrawn its emergency authorization for the use of chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate in the fight against COVID-19.

More Information

Blood Donors Will Get Results of Coronavirus Antibody Test, Red Cross Says

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies so donors can learn whether they have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

More Information

Black Americans Much More Likely to Have Lost Loved Ones to COVID-19

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Black Americans are much more likely than other Americans to say a relative or close friend has died of COVID-19, surveys reveal.

AP News Article

Nearly 43,000 Pounds of Ground Beef Products Recalled

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef products have been recalled by New Jersey-based Lakeside Refrigerated Services due to possible contamination with potentially deadly Escherichia coli O157:H7, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says.

More Information

Nonpharmaceutical Interventions Slow COVID-19 Growth

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Nonpharmaceutical interventions have been beneficial for slowing COVID-19 growth on a global level and within Europe, according to two studies published online June 8 in Nature.

Abstract/Full Text – Hsiang (subscription or payment may be required)

Abstract/Full Text – Flaxman (subscription or payment may be required)

Gastrointestinal Symptoms Not Uncommon With COVID-19

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Approximately 12 percent of patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection report gastrointestinal symptoms, according to a review published online June 11 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Pediatric COVID-19 Symptoms Differ From Those Seen in Adults

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Clinical manifestations of COVID-19 in children differ widely from adult cases, according to a review published online June 3 in Pediatric Pulmonology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 8 to 12, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Many of the Initial COVID-19 Treatment Trials Poorly Designed

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Many clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments are limited by their design, with one-third excluding clinical end points, according to research published online June 9 in BMJ Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Risk or Fear of COVID-19 Should Not Delay Bystander CPR

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) remains a vital, lifesaving endeavor for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), even during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online June 4 in Circulation.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Face-Mask Use by Public Can Mitigate Spread of COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Face-mask use by the public, in combination with physical distancing and periods of lockdown, can mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, according to a study published online June 10 in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A.

Abstract/Full Text

First Large Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S. Could Begin in July

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A large clinical trial of the first U.S. COVID-19 vaccine could begin next month, according to Moderna Inc., which developed the vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

AP News Article

COVID-19 Behavior Seems Consistent With Seasonal Virus

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Eight cities with substantial community outbreaks of COVID-19 are distributed along restricted latitude, temperature, and humidity measurements, consistent with behavior of a seasonal respiratory virus, according to a study published online June 11 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

~18 Million at Increased COVID-19 Risk Underinsured in U.S.

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A total of 16.9 percent of those at increased risk for severe COVID-19 were inadequately insured at the start of the outbreak, according to a study published online June 10 in the Journal of General Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Personal Protective Equipment Prevents SARS-CoV-2 Infection

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Appropriate personal protective equipment can protect frontline health care professionals who care for patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a study published online June 10 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Stroke Risk Increased in African Americans Who Smoke Cigarettes

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Current cigarette smoking is associated with stroke risk in blacks, with a dose-dependent pattern observed, according to a study published online June 10 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Treatment Gap Remains in Stroke Care Between Men and Women

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pooled data from recent studies show that women with acute stroke are less likely to be treated with intravenous (IV) thrombolysis compared with men, according to a review published online June 10 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Obesity Linked to Greater Severity of Pediatric COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Obesity is the most common comorbidity among children and adolescents with COVID-19 and is associated with disease severity, according to a study published online June 3 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

VA May Not Have Enough PPE for Second COVID-19 Wave

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it may not have enough personal protective equipment for medical staff if there is a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

AP News Article

Study Will Assess Drugs Used to Treat Young COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A study to assess several drugs currently being used to treat COVID-19 in infants, children, and teens has been announced by the U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

More Information

Nine U.S. States Seeing Spikes in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In another troubling sign that the spread of COVID-19 might be accelerating, new U.S. data show hospitalizations in at least nine states have been on the rise since Memorial Day.

Washington Post Article

Troponin I Elevation Linked to Death in COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, troponin I elevation is associated with an increased risk for death, according to a study published online June 8 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Low-Dose Aspirin Lowers CVD Risk but Raises Bleeding Risk

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Low-dose aspirin significantly lowers cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk but increases the risk for bleeding, according to a review published online June 2 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

WHO Backpedals on Claim That Asymptomatic Transmission of New Coronavirus Is Rare

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A claim that transmission of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus by people without symptoms is “very rare” was quickly reversed by the World Health Organization.

The New York Times Article

Record-High Numbers of New COVID-19 Cases Seen in 14 States, Puerto Rico

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new analysis shows that parts of the country that had been spared the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic are now tallying record-high cases of new infections.

AP News Article

NBC News Article

Vision, Balance Issues Common With Pediatric Concussions

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Vision and balance issues are common in younger children with concussion, according to a study published online June 4 in The Journal of Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Mortality Rate for Intubated Adults Lower Than Previously Reported

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) recover, with a mortality rate of 35.7 percent for those on mechanical ventilation, according to a study published online May 26 in Critical Care Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Partnership Would Bypass Drug Industry to Sell COVID-19 Vaccine

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A partnership that would bypass the drug industry to sell a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus has been formed by a laboratory at Imperial College London.

The New York Times Article

Intracerebral Hemorrhage Incidence Rate Stabilizing

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In the past 30 years, rates of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) incidence have stabilized, according to a study published online June 8 in JAMA Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Kawasaki-Like Disease More Common in Children of African Ancestry

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A Kawasaki-like multisystem inflammatory syndrome, which is temporally associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) among children in Paris, seems more common among children of African ancestry, according to a study published online June 3 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Encounters for Suicidal Ideation in ED Down During ‘Stay at Home’

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Suicide ideation (SI) complaints to the emergency department decreased during the “stay at home” order for COVID-19, while the percentage of alcohol use presentations increased, according to a research letter published online June 1 in the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 1 to 5, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

NIH Head Fears Some Will Bypass a COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Francis Collins, M.D., Ph.D., who heads the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is worried that antivaxxers will disrupt efforts to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN Article

CDC: Decline Noted in ED Visits During Early Pandemic Period

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — During the early pandemic era, there was a decrease in emergency department visits in the United States, according to research published in the June 3 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Pediatric Fractures Drop, Shift to Home During COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of pediatric fractures decreased significantly during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online May 19 in the Journal of Pediatric Orthopaedics.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Handgun Ownership Linked to Increased Risk for Suicide

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Handgun ownership is associated with an increased risk for suicide, which is driven by higher rates of suicide by firearms, according to a study published in the June 4 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Acute Kidney Injury Common in COVID-19 Patients at NYC Hospital

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients admitted to a New York City hospital with COVID-19 faced major morbidity and mortality, with 78.0 percent of those admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) developing acute kidney injury, according to a study published online May 29 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Systemic Inflammation Rare in Pediatric COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric patients with COVID-19 rarely have systemic inflammation, according to a study published online June 3 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Emergency Dept Visit Rate Increases With Age Among Older Adults

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The emergency department visit rate increases with age among individuals aged 60 years and older, according to a June data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Abstract/Full Text

Fauci Says Any COVID-19 Vaccine Would Be in Plentiful Supply by 2021

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — According to Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be available by year’s end.

More Information

Test of 10 Million in Wuhan Finds Few Infections

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Few new COVID-19 infections were found in the 10 million residents of Wuhan, China, after testing, the Associated Press reports.

AP News Article

Delay in Treatment Seen for Acute Ischemic Stroke During COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A significant delay in treatment has been observed for patients with acute ischemic stroke during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online May 28 in the Journal of NeuroInterventional Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text

Young With Intellectual Disability More Likely to Die of COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Age-related differences in COVID-19 trends are seen among those with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD), with a higher concentration of cases and increased case fatality in younger individuals with IDD, according to a study published online May 24 in the Disability and Health Journal.

Abstract/Full Text

Delayed Vaccination Enabled Measles Spread During 2018-2019 in NYC

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Delayed vaccination enabled the initial spread and increased infectious contact facilitated transmission of measles in the 2018 to 2019 outbreak in New York City, according to a study published in the May 27 issue of Science Advances.

Abstract/Full Text

Chest CT Often Normal in Pediatric COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children with COVID-19 frequently have negative chest computed tomography (CT) findings, according to research published online May 22 in the American Journal of Roentgenology.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Drug Studies Questioned

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Two premiere medical journals are questioning the validity of the data in two studies: one that showed the use of blood pressure drugs was safe in COVID-19 patients and another that showed the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was dangerous, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

AP News Article

Expression of Concern: The Lancet

Expression of Concern: NEJM

Benzodiazepine Use Linked to Risk for Ectopic Pregnancy

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women with benzodiazepine prescriptions before pregnancy may have increased risk for ectopic pregnancy, according to a study published online June 2 in Human Reproduction.

Abstract/Full Text

Women’s Acute Coronary Symptoms No Longer ‘Atypical’

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women with acute coronary syndromes (ACS) do have some different symptoms than men at presentation, but there is also considerable overlap, according to a review published online May 4 in the Journal of the American Heart Association.

Abstract/Full Text

SARS-CoV-2 Transmission in U.S. Likely Due to Single Lineage

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Sustained, community transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) possibly resulted from importation of a single lineage of virus from China between Jan. 18 and Feb. 9, 2020, according to research published in the May 29 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Took Toll on Mental Health of Chinese Physicians

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Physicians in China experienced a significant increase in mental health symptoms and fear of violence and a decline in mood after the outbreak of COVID-19, according to a research letter published online June 1 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Guideline Details Pharmacologic Management of COPD

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an American Thoracic Society clinical practice guideline, published in the May 1 issue of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, recommendations are presented for the pharmacologic management of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) complaining of exercise intolerance or dyspnea.

Abstract/Full Text

Number of COVID-19-Infected Cruise Ship Passengers Underestimated

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The majority of COVID-19-positive passengers and crew on one cruise ship were asymptomatic, according to a study published online May 27 in Thorax.

Abstract/Full Text

Human Trial of Antibody Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Underway

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The first human trial of an antibody therapy to treat COVID-19 is underway, CNN reported Monday.

CNN Article

Significant Drop Seen in Type A Aortic Dissection After COVID-19

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A significant decline was seen in the monthly surgical case volume of acute type A aortic dissection in New York City after COVID-19, according to a research letter published online May 14 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Italian Health Care Workers’ Mental Health Suffering During COVID-19

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Health care workers (HCWs) in Italy who treated COVID-19 patients self-report substantial mental health symptoms, according to a research letter published online May 28 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

