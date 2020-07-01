Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Nephrology for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Updated Guidance Provided for Safe Solid Organ Transplantation

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Updated recommendations for reducing transmission of HIV, hepatitis B virus (HBV), and hepatitis C virus (HCV) through transplantation include universal solid organ donor nucleic acid testing, according to research published in the June 26 issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

CDC Updates List of Who Is at Highest Risk for COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The list of conditions that put people at risk for severe COVID-19 illness has been expanded by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Heart Failure Ups Risk of Death in Patients With New T2DM

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes (T2D), heart failure development is associated with increased five-year absolute and relative risks of death, according to a study published online June 23 in Circulation: Cardiovascular Quality and Outcomes.

Allopurinol Does Not Affect eGFR in Chronic Kidney Disease

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Allopurinol does not affect estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) in patients with chronic kidney disease and does not result in a clinically meaningful benefit in kidney outcomes from serum urate reduction among patients with type 1 diabetes and early-to-moderate diabetic kidney disease, according to two studies published in the June 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Nephrology Fellows Report Mixed Effects of EMR on Education, Time

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Electronic medical records (EMRs) may contribute positively to the education of nephrology fellows, but time demands can reduce engagement in educational activities, according to a study published online June 23 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis Rare With Newer GBCA Exposure

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The occurrence of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF) appears to be rare after exposure to newer gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCA), according to a review published online June 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Safety Climate Perceptions Linked to Health Provider Stress

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Safety climate perceptions are associated with care practitioner-reported stress and job satisfaction, according to a study published in the May-June issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management.

Court Rules Against Drug Price Disclosures in TV Ads

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government does not have the legal authority to force drug companies to disclose prices in their TV ads, a federal appeals court says.

Sleep Apnea in Patients With T2DM Ups Risk for Comorbidities

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with type 2 diabetes who develop obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) are at higher risk for cardiovascular disease (CVD) and other diabetes-related complications, according to a study recently published in Diabetes Care.

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Percutaneous Cryoablation Treats Early-Stage Kidney Cancer

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Percutaneous cryoablation (PCA) for stage I renal cell carcinoma (RCC) results in good outcomes, with a 10-year disease-specific survival of 94 percent, according to a study published online June 9 in Radiology.

Diet, Activity Guideline Updated by American Cancer Society

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The diet and physical activity guideline for the prevention of cancer has been updated by the American Cancer Society; the guideline was published online June 9 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Decision Regret Increased for Those Who Choose Dialysis to Please Others

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients who report choosing dialysis to please doctors or family members more often report decisional regret, according to a study published online June 4 in the Clinical Journal of the American Society of Nephrology.

Acute Kidney Injury Common in COVID-19 Patients at NYC Hospital

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients admitted to a New York City hospital with COVID-19 faced major morbidity and mortality, with 78.0 percent of those admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) developing acute kidney injury, according to a study published online May 29 in The BMJ.

Long-Term Rituximab May Aid in Antibody-Associated Vasculitis

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), extended therapy with rituximab is associated with a reduced incidence of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) relapse, according to a study published online June 2 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

