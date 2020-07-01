Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Otolaryngology for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Integrated Practice Unit Enhances Pediatric Aerodigestive Care

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hospitals delivering care with an integrated practice unit (IPU) have improved clinical outcomes and lower costs of pediatric aerodigestive care, according to a study published in the July/August issue of NEJM Catalyst: Innovations in Care Delivery.

Huge Saharan Dust Plume Will Affect Americans’ Health

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Meteorologists and health experts are warning that a huge blanket of Sahara Desert dust will engulf parts of the United States this week.

Safety Climate Perceptions Linked to Health Provider Stress

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Safety climate perceptions are associated with care practitioner-reported stress and job satisfaction, according to a study published in the May-June issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management.

Taste, Smell Dysfunction With COVID-19 Can Be Severe

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 should be suspected when patients present with a severe reduction of taste and smell in the absence of severe nasal obstruction, according to a study published online June 18 in JAMA Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery.

Court Rules Against Drug Price Disclosures in TV Ads

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government does not have the legal authority to force drug companies to disclose prices in their TV ads, a federal appeals court says.

Globally, ~11 Percent of Children Live With One of Four Disabilities

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Overall, 11.2 percent of the 2.6 billion children and adolescents worldwide had one of the following in 2017: childhood epilepsy, intellectual disability, vision loss, or hearing loss, according to a study published online June 17 in Pediatrics.

Male Veterans Less Likely to Have Excellent, Good Hearing

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Male veterans are significantly less likely to have excellent or good hearing and are significantly more likely to have a little or moderate trouble hearing, have a lot of trouble hearing, or be deaf compared with nonveterans, according to research published online June 12 in the National Health Statistics Reports, a publication from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Diet, Activity Guideline Updated by American Cancer Society

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The diet and physical activity guideline for the prevention of cancer has been updated by the American Cancer Society; the guideline was published online June 9 in CA: A Cancer Journal for Clinicians.

Long-Term Rituximab May Aid in Antibody-Associated Vasculitis

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), extended therapy with rituximab is associated with a reduced incidence of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) relapse, according to a study published online June 2 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

