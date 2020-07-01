Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Pathology for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Brain Iron Concentrations Increased in Alzheimer Disease

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) have increased iron concentration in the deep gray matter and neocortical regions compared with healthy controls (HC), according to a study published online June 30 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

ID, Isolation of SARS-CoV-2 Vital in Correctional Facilities

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Prompt identification and isolation of individuals infected with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) is important for reducing transmission in correctional and detention facilities, according to research published in the June 29 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

U.S. Could See 100,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Each Day, Fauci Says

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, M.D., warned Congress on Tuesday that COVID-19 infections could climb to 100,000 new cases daily unless ongoing outbreaks are contained.

More Information

FBI Warns of Scammers Selling Fake COVID-19 Antibody Tests

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Fake or unapproved COVID-19 antibody tests are being sold by scammers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warns.

More Information

Global Burden of Thyroid Cancer Is Increasing

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is an increasing global burden of thyroid cancer, according to a study published online June 26 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Antibody Tests ID COVID-19 Two to Three Weeks After Symptoms

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Antibody testing may detect severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, with sensitivity peaking at three weeks since symptom onset, according to a review published online June 25 in the Cochrane Library.

Abstract/Full Text

CDC: U.S. COVID-19 Rates Much Higher Than Reported

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Actual COVID-19 infection rates in many areas of the United States are more than 10 times higher than reported rates, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study suggests.

The New York Times Article

More Information

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Washington Post Article

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 22 to 26, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

U.S. Has Second Day of Record Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Young People Fueling Trend

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As the United States reported yet another record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, public health officials warned that younger Americans now account for an ever-growing percentage of infections.

The New York Times Article

Genomewide Level Associations Identified for Severe COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with COVID-19 and severe disease have associations at locus 3p21.31 and 9q34.2, which are significant at the genomewide level, according to a study published online June 17 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Women Have More Brain Changes Related to Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Cognitively normal women have increased Alzheimer disease endophenotype, with higher β-amyloid deposition, lower glucose metabolism, and lower gray and white matter volumes, according to a study published online June 24 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Congo Marks End of World’s Second Deadliest Ebola Outbreak

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The end of the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history was officially marked Thursday by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AP News Article

Texas Pauses Reopening as COVID-19 Cases Rise

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Texas, the state is pausing its reopening process and freeing up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

The New York Times Article

Model May Help Predict Risk for Testing Positive for COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — It is possible to predict the likelihood of testing positive for COVID-19, according to a study published online June 10 in CHEST.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Inhibition of Sclerostin May Increase Cardiovascular Risk

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Inhibition of sclerostin with romosozumab may increase cardiovascular risk, according to research published in the June 24 issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

U.S. Burden of Skin and Subcutaneous Diseases Increasing

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. burden of skin and subcutaneous diseases is large but varies geographically, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Dermatology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Sanofi Speeds COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — French drugmaker Sanofi has shortened its timeline to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the market.

The New York Times Article

J&J Ordered to Pay $2.1 Billion in Talcum Product Lawsuit

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Johnson & Johnson and a subsidiary must pay $2.1 billion in damages to women who said their ovarian cancers were caused by the company’s baby powder and other talcum products, a Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The New York Times Article

Bayer to Pay $10 Billion to Settle Roundup Lawsuits

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Bayer has agreed to pay more than $10 billion to settle thousands of U.S. lawsuits alleging that its weedkiller Roundup causes cancer.

The New York Times Article

Odds of Pregnancy Decrease With Prolonged Embryo Storage

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Prolonged storage of embryos after vitrification is associated with a reduced likelihood of biochemical pregnancy, clinical pregnancy, and live birth, according to a study published online June 23 in Human Reproduction.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Patients With COVID-19 Mount Acute Cortisol Stress Response

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with COVID-19 mount a marked and appropriate acute cortisol stress response, according to a research letter published online June 19 in The Lancet Diabetes & Endocrinology.

Abstract/Full Text

Tocilizumab Shows Promise for Treatment of COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of tocilizumab to target cytokine release syndrome (CRS) seems beneficial for patients with COVID-19, according to a study published online June 15 in CHEST.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Subtypes, Genetic Links Identified for Polycystic Ovary Syndrome

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Distinct subtypes of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) with novel genetic associations have been identified, according to a study published online June 23 in PLOS Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Available by Late 2020, Early 2021: Fauci

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There could be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year or early next year, according to Anthony Fauci, M.D., infectious diseases chief at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

AP News Article

African-American Participation Inadequate in Cancer Drug Trials

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — African-Americans are underrepresented in clinical trials leading to approval of cancer medications, according to a research letter published online June 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Transmissibility of SARS-CoV-2 High Within Households

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 has high transmissibility within households, according to a study published online June 17 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Adult T2DM Susceptibility May Be Identifiable in Children

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Metabolic traits associated with adult diabetes risk may be detectable by age 8 years, according to a study published online June 19 in Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 15 to 19, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Early Data Show No Protest-Related Increases in COVID-19 Infections

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Antiracism protests in the United States have not led to increases in new cases of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, early data show.

The Wall Street Journal Article

Scientists Say Journal Should Retract Mask Study

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A study on the use of masks to protect against the new coronavirus should be retracted by the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences because it contains “egregious errors” and “verifiably false” statements, a group of scientists say in a letter to the journal’s editors.

The New York Times Article

Isolation, Contact Tracing Combo Can Cut COVID-19 Transmission

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Combined isolation and tracing strategies can reduce COVID-19 transmission more than mass testing or self-isolation alone, according to a study published online June 16 in The Lancet Infectious Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Nine Texas Mayors Ask Governor for Power to Mandate Face Masks

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Mayors in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and five other Texas municipalities want Gov. Greg Abbott to give them the power to require people to wear masks in public “where physical distancing cannot be practiced.”

CNN Article

Sociodemographic Gaps Found in COVID-19 Incidence, Knowledge

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There are sociodemographic gaps in the reported incidence of COVID-19 and knowledge regarding its spread and symptoms, according to a study published online June 18 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Face-Mask Use May Mitigate Spread of COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Requiring face-mask use in public may help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a report published online June 16 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

Clinical, Epidemiological Features of Pediatric SARS-CoV-2 ID’d

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Clinical and epidemiological characteristics of pediatric severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections are described in an article published online June 16 in PLOS Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Record-High Spikes in COVID-19 Cases Seen in Arizona, Florida, Texas

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — After reopening, states such as Arizona, Florida, and Texas are all seeing record-high one-day increases in COVID-19 cases.

The New York Times Article

U.S. Insurers Should Not Charge Copays for COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Health insurance companies are expected to cover vaccines for the new coronavirus without charging copays, U.S. officials say.

AP News Article

Mild Thyroid Dysfunction Common in Women With Subfertility

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among women with a history of miscarriage or subfertility trying for a pregnancy, mild subclinical hypothyroidism (SCH) is common, according to a study published online June 17 in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Risk for COVID-19 Reinfection Remains Unknown

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The potential risk for reinfection with COVID-19 remains a concern, but evidence is scarce, according to Jeffrey Shaman, Ph.D., director of the climate and health program at Columbia University, who recently spoke with HD Live! about his research and the risk for reinfection with COVID-19.

More Information

CDC: Cumulative Incidence of COVID-19 403.6 Per 100,000 in U.S.

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The cumulative incidence of COVID-19 is 403.6 cases per 100,000 persons in the United States, and hospitalization and death rates are six and 12 times higher, respectively, for those with underlying conditions, according to research published in the June 15 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Self-Collected Nasal Swabs Acceptable for SARS-CoV-2 Testing

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patient-collected lower nasal specimens may be acceptable for severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV2) testing, according to a research letter published online June 12 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Face Masks Most Effective Means to Avert COVID-19 Transmission

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Mandated face coverings represent the most effective means to prevent interhuman transmission of COVID-19, according to a study published online June 11 in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.

Abstract/Full Text

Therapeutic Hookworm Explored for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), treatment with hookworm appears to be safe, but it did not reduce the number of new/enlarging/enhancing lesions on brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at month 9, according to a study published online June 15 in JAMA Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Correlates of COVID-19 ID’d on American Indian Reservations

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The rate of COVID-19 cases is increased on American Indian reservations with larger proportions of homes lacking complete indoor plumbing, according to a study published in the July/August issue of the Journal of Public Health Management & Practice.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Cases Rising in Many States as Reopening Continues

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — With most state reopenings well underway, many are now seeing alarming surges in COVID-19 cases, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that a return to lockdown for his state was possible.

CNN News Article

Black Americans Much More Likely to Have Lost Loved Ones to COVID-19

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Black Americans are much more likely than other Americans to say a relative or close friend has died of COVID-19, surveys reveal.

AP News Article

Blood Donors Will Get Results of Coronavirus Antibody Test, Red Cross Says

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The American Red Cross will test all blood, platelet, and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies so donors can learn whether they have been exposed to the new coronavirus.

More Information

Hip, Nonvertebral Fracture Risk Up in Those With Diabetes

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Individuals with diabetes have an increased risk for hip and nonvertebral fractures, according to a study published in the August issue of Bone.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Gastrointestinal Symptoms Not Uncommon With COVID-19

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Approximately 12 percent of patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection report gastrointestinal symptoms, according to a review published online June 11 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Pediatric COVID-19 Symptoms Differ From Those Seen in Adults

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Clinical manifestations of COVID-19 in children differ widely from adult cases, according to a review published online June 3 in Pediatric Pulmonology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Death Rate High for Patients With Thoracic Cancer

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with thoracic cancer, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection is associated with high mortality and low intensive care unit (ICU) admission, according to a study published online June 12 in The Lancet Oncology.

Abstract/Full Text

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 8 to 12, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Oral Polio Vaccines Might Protect Against New Coronavirus

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Oral polio vaccines might provide temporary protection against the new coronavirus while scientists try to develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19 infection, according to a perspective piece published in the June 12 issue of Science.

Abstract/Full Text

Signs, Symptoms Vary Widely for Children Presenting With PIMS-TS

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children presenting with pediatric inflammatory multisystem syndrome temporally associated with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2; PIMS-TS) have a wide range of presenting symptoms, according to a study published online June 8 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Risk or Fear of COVID-19 Should Not Delay Bystander CPR

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Bystander cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) remains a vital, lifesaving endeavor for out-of-hospital cardiac arrest (OHCA), even during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online June 4 in Circulation.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Many of the Initial COVID-19 Treatment Trials Poorly Designed

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Many clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments are limited by their design, with one-third excluding clinical end points, according to research published online June 9 in BMJ Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Exclusive Breastfeeding May Prevent Weight Gain in At-Risk Children

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Exclusive breastfeeding to 5 months can attenuate the impact of genetic risk on body mass index (BMI) increase during childhood, according to a study published online June 11 in PLOS Genetics.

Abstract/Full Text

Face-Mask Use by Public Can Mitigate Spread of COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Face-mask use by the public, in combination with physical distancing and periods of lockdown, can mitigate the spread of the new coronavirus, according to a study published online June 10 in the Proceedings of the Royal Society A.

Abstract/Full Text

First Large Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S. Could Begin in July

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A large clinical trial of the first U.S. COVID-19 vaccine could begin next month, according to Moderna Inc., which developed the vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

AP News Article

COVID-19 Behavior Seems Consistent With Seasonal Virus

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Eight cities with substantial community outbreaks of COVID-19 are distributed along restricted latitude, temperature, and humidity measurements, consistent with behavior of a seasonal respiratory virus, according to a study published online June 11 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Personal Protective Equipment Prevents SARS-CoV-2 Infection

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Appropriate personal protective equipment can protect frontline health care professionals who care for patients with severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a study published online June 10 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Acalabrutinib Promising for Treatment of Severe COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with severe COVID-19, treatment with acalabrutinib, a selective bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, appears to improve oxygenation and reduce measures of inflammation, according to a study published in the June 5 issue of Science Immunology.

Abstract/Full Text

Obesity Linked to Greater Severity of Pediatric COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Obesity is the most common comorbidity among children and adolescents with COVID-19 and is associated with disease severity, according to a study published online June 3 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Mild Symptoms ID’d in COVID-19 Outbreak on Aircraft Carrier

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a sample of young U.S. service members aboard an aircraft carrier, a COVID-19 outbreak was mainly characterized by widespread transmission with relatively mild symptoms and asymptomatic infection, according to research published in the June 9 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Troponin I Elevation Linked to Death in COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among patients hospitalized with COVID-19, troponin I elevation is associated with an increased risk for death, according to a study published online June 8 in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Nine U.S. States Seeing Spikes in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In another troubling sign that the spread of COVID-19 might be accelerating, new U.S. data show hospitalizations in at least nine states have been on the rise since Memorial Day.

Washington Post Article

Tumors of Embryonic Origin More Common in Children With Birth Defects

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For eight cancer types, there are differences in the frequencies of cancers in children with birth defects versus children with cancer but no birth defects, according to a study published online May 29 in Cancer.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Breast Cancer Surgery Found to Be Safe in Older Women

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Breast cancer surgery is safe in women 70 years and older, according to a study published online June 2 in the British Journal of Surgery.

Abstract/Full Text

Good Outcomes Seen in Hospitalized Pregnant Women With COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most pregnant women admitted to U.K. hospitals with confirmed severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection have good outcomes, according to a study published online June 8 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

High-Risk Drinking Could Further Increase Liver Disease

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Without substantial changes in drinking, the disease burden and deaths due to alcohol-related liver disease will worsen in the United States through 2040, according to a study published in the June issue of The Lancet Public Health.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Risk for Maternal, Neonatal Complications Increased With NAFLD

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) have increased risks for maternal and neonatal complications, according to a study published online June 9 in the Journal of Hepatology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Record-High Numbers of New COVID-19 Cases Seen in 14 States, Puerto Rico

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new analysis shows that parts of the country that had been spared the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic are now tallying record-high cases of new infections.

AP News Article

NBC News Article

WHO Backpedals on Claim That Asymptomatic Transmission of New Coronavirus Is Rare

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A claim that transmission of the COVID-19-causing coronavirus by people without symptoms is “very rare” was quickly reversed by the World Health Organization.

The New York Times Article

COVID-19 Mortality Rate for Intubated Adults Lower Than Previously Reported

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Most patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU) recover, with a mortality rate of 35.7 percent for those on mechanical ventilation, according to a study published online May 26 in Critical Care Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Prostate Cancer Trial Participants Overwhelmingly White

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Prostate cancer clinical trial participants are overwhelmingly white, according to a study published online June 5 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Jail Cycling Is Significant Predictor of SARS-CoV-2 Infection

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Jail cycling is a significant predictor of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infection, according to a report published online June 4 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

WHO: People Should Wear Masks if Unable to Social Distance

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — People who live in areas where the new coronavirus is spreading should wear fabric masks when they are shopping or on public transit and cannot social distance, the World Health Organization says in updated recommendations.

AP News Article

Partnership Would Bypass Drug Industry to Sell COVID-19 Vaccine

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A partnership that would bypass the drug industry to sell a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus has been formed by a laboratory at Imperial College London.

The New York Times Article

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 1 to 5, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

Read Full Article

NIH Head Fears Some Will Bypass a COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Francis Collins, M.D., Ph.D., who heads the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is worried that antivaxxers will disrupt efforts to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN Article

Postoperative Lung Complications Common in Patients With SARS-CoV-2

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — About half of patients with perioperative severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) have postoperative pulmonary complications, which are associated with high 30-day mortality, according to a study published online May 29 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Certain Tumor Markers Also Tied to Heart Failure Outcomes

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Tumor biomarkers are independently associated with measures of heart failure severity and outcomes, according to a study published online May 5 in the Journal of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Acute Kidney Injury Common in COVID-19 Patients at NYC Hospital

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients admitted to a New York City hospital with COVID-19 faced major morbidity and mortality, with 78.0 percent of those admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) developing acute kidney injury, according to a study published online May 29 in The BMJ.

Abstract/Full Text

Systemic Inflammation Rare in Pediatric COVID-19 Patients

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pediatric patients with COVID-19 rarely have systemic inflammation, according to a study published online June 3 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Test of 10 Million in Wuhan Finds Few Infections

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Few new COVID-19 infections were found in the 10 million residents of Wuhan, China, after testing, the Associated Press reports.

AP News Article

Fauci Says Any COVID-19 Vaccine Would Be in Plentiful Supply by 2021

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — According to Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be available by year’s end.

More Information

Review: Physical Distancing, Face Masks Avert Virus Transmission

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Physical distancing of 1 m or more, face mask use, and eye protection are all associated with reduced odds of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) transmission, according to a review published online June 1 in The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

SARS-CoV-2 Transmission in U.S. Likely Due to Single Lineage

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Sustained, community transmission of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) possibly resulted from importation of a single lineage of virus from China between Jan. 18 and Feb. 9, 2020, according to research published in the May 29 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Abstract/Full Text

Congo Ebola Outbreak Claims Five Lives

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The United Nations Children’s Fund said Monday that five people have died of Ebola in a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), CNN reported Tuesday.

CNN Article

Human Trial of Antibody Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Underway

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The first human trial of an antibody therapy to treat COVID-19 is underway, CNN reported Monday.

CNN Article

Number of COVID-19-Infected Cruise Ship Passengers Underestimated

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The majority of COVID-19-positive passengers and crew on one cruise ship were asymptomatic, according to a study published online May 27 in Thorax.

Abstract/Full Text

Insulin Resistance May Add to Racial Disparity in Breast Cancer Prognosis

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Insulin resistance is one factor mediating part of the association between race and poor prognosis in breast cancer, according to a study published online May 12 in Breast Cancer Research.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

