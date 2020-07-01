Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Pharmacy for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Brain Iron Concentrations Increased in Alzheimer Disease

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) have increased iron concentration in the deep gray matter and neocortical regions compared with healthy controls (HC), according to a study published online June 30 in Radiology.

Abstract/Full Text

FBI Warns of Scammers Selling Fake COVID-19 Antibody Tests

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Fake or unapproved COVID-19 antibody tests are being sold by scammers, the Federal Bureau of Investigation warns.

More Information

U.S. Could See 100,000 New Cases of COVID-19 Each Day, Fauci Says

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Top U.S. infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci, M.D., warned Congress on Tuesday that COVID-19 infections could climb to 100,000 new cases daily unless ongoing outbreaks are contained.

More Information

Comparative Effectiveness of Treatments Explored in T2DM

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with type 2 diabetes at low cardiovascular risk, there are no differences in vascular outcomes between treatments, according to research published online June 30 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Drug Remdesivir Could Cost Up to $3,120 Per Patient

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Gilead Sciences, the maker of remdesivir, the first drug that showed promise in treating COVID-19 infections, will charge U.S. hospitals $3,120 for a patient with private insurance, the company announced Monday.

More Information

Incidence of VTE, Major Bleeding High in Primary CNS Lymphoma

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and major bleeding is high among patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), according to a study published online June 23 in Leukemia & Lymphoma.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Washington Post Article

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 22 to 26, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

U.S. Has Second Day of Record Rise in COVID-19 Cases; Young People Fueling Trend

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As the United States reported yet another record-breaking number of COVID-19 cases on Thursday, public health officials warned that younger Americans now account for an ever-growing percentage of infections.

The New York Times Article

Colchicine May Improve Time to Clinical Deterioration in COVID-19

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hospitalized patients with COVID-19 receiving colchicine have significantly improved time to clinical deterioration, according to a study published online June 24 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

ED Visits for Childhood Asthma Down During Pandemic

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There has been a dramatic decrease in pediatric asthma-related emergency department use during the COVID-19 pandemic compared to the four previous years, according to research published online June 6 in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology: In Practice.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Texas Pauses Reopening as COVID-19 Cases Rise

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Texas, the state is pausing its reopening process and freeing up hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.

The New York Times Article

Congo Marks End of World’s Second Deadliest Ebola Outbreak

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The end of the second deadliest Ebola outbreak in history was officially marked Thursday by the Democratic Republic of Congo.

AP News Article

Contraceptives Beneficial for Premature Ovarian Insufficiency

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For women with premature ovarian insufficiency (POI), continuous use of combined oral contraceptives (COC) is associated with increased bone mineral density (BMD), similar to that seen with high-dose hormone therapy (HT), according to a study published online June 22 in Menopause.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Allopurinol Does Not Affect eGFR in Chronic Kidney Disease

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Allopurinol does not affect estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) in patients with chronic kidney disease and does not result in a clinically meaningful benefit in kidney outcomes from serum urate reduction among patients with type 1 diabetes and early-to-moderate diabetic kidney disease, according to two studies published in the June 25 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text – Badve (subscription or payment may be required)

Abstract/Full Text – Doria (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Inhibition of Sclerostin May Increase Cardiovascular Risk

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Inhibition of sclerostin with romosozumab may increase cardiovascular risk, according to research published in the June 24 issue of Science Translational Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Model May Help Predict Risk for Testing Positive for COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — It is possible to predict the likelihood of testing positive for COVID-19, according to a study published online June 10 in CHEST.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Triple Inhaled Therapy Aids in Moderate-to-Very Severe COPD

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Triple therapy, including glucocorticoid at either of two dose levels, is beneficial for moderate-to-very severe chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study published online June 24 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Administrative Data Predict Mortality With Diabetes

THURSDAY, June 25, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Factors readily available in administrative data can predict five- and 10-year mortality in older adults with diabetes, according to a study published online June 19 in Diabetes Care.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Sanofi Speeds COVID-19 Vaccine Efforts

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — French drugmaker Sanofi has shortened its timeline to get a COVID-19 vaccine on the market.

The New York Times Article

J&J Ordered to Pay $2.1 Billion in Talcum Product Lawsuit

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Johnson & Johnson and a subsidiary must pay $2.1 billion in damages to women who said their ovarian cancers were caused by the company’s baby powder and other talcum products, a Missouri appeals court ruled Tuesday.

The New York Times Article

CDC: 10.7 Percent of U.S. Adults Used Rx Pain Meds in 2015 to 2018

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In 2015 to 2018, 10.7 percent of U.S. adults aged 20 years or older used one or more prescription pain medications in the previous 30 days, according to a June data brief published by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention National Center for Health Statistics.

Abstract/Full Text

Tocilizumab Shows Promise for Treatment of COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 24, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Use of tocilizumab to target cytokine release syndrome (CRS) seems beneficial for patients with COVID-19, according to a study published online June 15 in CHEST.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Vaccine May Be Available by Late 2020, Early 2021: Fauci

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There could be a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of this year or early next year, according to Anthony Fauci, M.D., infectious diseases chief at the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

AP News Article

African-American Participation Inadequate in Cancer Drug Trials

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — African-Americans are underrepresented in clinical trials leading to approval of cancer medications, according to a research letter published online June 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Hospitalization Up With Prednisone in Rheumatic Disease

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with rheumatic disease with COVID-19, glucocorticoids are associated with increased odds of hospitalization, according to a study published in the July issue of the Annals of Rheumatic Diseases.

Abstract/Full Text

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis Rare With Newer GBCA Exposure

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The occurrence of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF) appears to be rare after exposure to newer gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCA), according to a review published online June 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Small Increase Seen in Risk for Subdeltoid Bursitis With Flu Shot

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — There is a small increased risk for subdeltoid bursitis after influenza vaccination, according to a study published online June 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Inhaled Remdesivir May Allow COVID-19 Patients to Be Treated at Home

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — An inhaled version of the antiviral drug remdesivir will soon be tested outside a hospital setting, Gilead Sciences announced Monday.

More Information

Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM Recalled

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Two lots of Children’s Robitussin Honey Cough and Chest Congestion DM and one lot of Children’s Dimetapp Cold and Cough have been recalled because they have incorrect dosing cups that could put children at risk for an overdose.

More Information

NIH Stops Hydroxychloroquine Trial

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The National Institutes of Health announced Saturday that a clinical trial evaluating hydroxychloroquine for the treatment of COVID-19 has been stopped because the drug likely provides no benefit.

More Information

Tanezumab Improves Pain, Function in Chronic Low Back Pain

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with chronic low back pain, tanezumab 10 mg significantly improves pain and function, according to a study published online June 19 in PAIN.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Vitamin D May Cut Colitis Risk for Immune Checkpoint Inhibitors

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with melanoma treated with immune checkpoint inhibitors (ICIs), vitamin D intake is associated with a reduced risk for ICI colitis, according to a study published online June 22 in Cancer.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Poll: Parents Most Concerned About Diseases From Tick Bites

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Parents are more concerned about diseases from tick bites than from mosquito bites, according to a new C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital national poll from the University of Michigan in Ann Arbor.

More Information

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 15 to 19, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Life Expectancy Gap Closing for Patients With HIV

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Life expectancy of adults with HIV infection is nearing that of individuals without HIV infection, according to a study published online June 15 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Multilevel Interventions May Boost HPV Vaccination Rates

FRIDAY, June 19, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Multilevel, provider-oriented interventions may improve human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine series initiation and completion, according to a study published in the June 1 issue of Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Cardioprotective Therapy Use Lower With Cancer History

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Cardioprotective therapies, especially statins and antiplatelets, are underutilized in patients with a history of cancer (CaHx), according to a research letter published in the June 1 issue of JACC: CardioOncology.

Abstract/Full Text

Court Rules Against Drug Price Disclosures in TV Ads

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. government does not have the legal authority to force drug companies to disclose prices in their TV ads, a federal appeals court says.

AP News Article

Nine Texas Mayors Ask Governor for Power to Mandate Face Masks

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Mayors in Houston, Dallas, Austin, San Antonio, and five other Texas municipalities want Gov. Greg Abbott to give them the power to require people to wear masks in public “where physical distancing cannot be practiced.”

CNN Article

Face-Mask Use May Mitigate Spread of COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Requiring face-mask use in public may help to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, according to a report published online June 16 in Health Affairs.

Abstract/Full Text

U.S. Insurers Should Not Charge Copays for COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Health insurance companies are expected to cover vaccines for the new coronavirus without charging copays, U.S. officials say.

AP News Article

Record-High Spikes in COVID-19 Cases Seen in Arizona, Florida, Texas

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — After reopening, states such as Arizona, Florida, and Texas are all seeing record-high one-day increases in COVID-19 cases.

The New York Times Article

CVD, Non-CVD Mortality Increased With Azithromycin Use

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Outpatient azithromycin use is associated with an increased risk for cardiovascular and noncardiovascular mortality, according to a study published online June 17 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Antibiotic Prescribing High in Low-, Middle-Income Countries

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Antibiotic prescription rates are high in low- and middle-income countries (LMIC), with a pooled prevalence proportion of antibiotic prescribing of 52 percent, according to a review published online June 16 in PLOS Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Hormone Therapies Tied to Brain Changes in Menopausal Women

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In recently menopausal women using hormone treatment (HT), circulating levels of pituitary-ovarian hormones are associated with changes in white matter hyperintensities (WMH), according to a study published online June 8 in Menopause.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Hydroxychloroquine-Remdesivir Combo Dangerous for COVID-19 Patients

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In the treatment of COVID-19 patients, chloroquine phosphate or hydroxychloroquine sulfate should not be used with the experimental drug remdesivir because of a potentially unfavorable drug interaction, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.

More Information: FDA

Revised Fact Sheet for Health Care Providers: Remdesivir

Steroid May Reduce COVID-19 Death Risk by Up to One-Third

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The cheap and widely available steroid dexamethasone reduced the risk for death among seriously ill COVID-19 patients by up to a third, according to researchers in England.

AP News Article

Four Months of Rifampin Costs Less Than Nine Months Isoniazid

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Greater health system use and higher costs are seen with nine months of isoniazid compared with four months of rifampin in both adults and children treated for latent tuberculosis infection, according to a study published online June 16 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Perianal Fistulizing Complications Preventable in Crohn Disease

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For young patients with Crohn disease (CD), use of steroid-sparing therapy (SST) is associated with a reduced risk for perianal fistulizing complications (PFCs), according to a study published online June 9 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

COVID-19 Cases Rising in Many States as Reopening Continues

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — With most state reopenings well underway, many are now seeing alarming surges in COVID-19 cases, and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo warned that a return to lockdown for his state was possible.

CNN News Article

FDA Pulls Emergency Approval of Hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has withdrawn its emergency authorization for the use of chloroquine phosphate and hydroxychloroquine sulfate in the fight against COVID-19.

More Information

Black Americans Much More Likely to Have Lost Loved Ones to COVID-19

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Black Americans are much more likely than other Americans to say a relative or close friend has died of COVID-19, surveys reveal.

AP News Article

Familial Psychiatric History Common in Bipolar Disorder

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Outpatients with bipolar disorder often have familial psychiatric history, which is associated with disease severity and sociodemographic measures, according to a study published in the Aug. 1 issue of the Journal of Affective Disorders.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Aspirin Tied to Lasting Reduction in CRC Risk in Lynch Syndrome

MONDAY, June 15, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with Lynch syndrome, aspirin is associated with a reduced risk for colorectal cancer during long-term follow-up, according to a study published in the June 13 issue of The Lancet.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 8 to 12, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Oral Polio Vaccines Might Protect Against New Coronavirus

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Oral polio vaccines might provide temporary protection against the new coronavirus while scientists try to develop a vaccine to fight COVID-19 infection, according to a perspective piece published in the June 12 issue of Science.

Abstract/Full Text

Many of the Initial COVID-19 Treatment Trials Poorly Designed

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Many clinical trials for COVID-19 treatments are limited by their design, with one-third excluding clinical end points, according to research published online June 9 in BMJ Open.

Abstract/Full Text

First Large Clinical Trial of COVID-19 Vaccine in U.S. Could Begin in July

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A large clinical trial of the first U.S. COVID-19 vaccine could begin next month, according to Moderna Inc., which developed the vaccine with the U.S. National Institutes of Health.

AP News Article

Joint Framework Issued to Spur Diabetes Education, Support

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In a joint position statement from seven leading diabetes organizations, published online June 8 in Diabetes Care, a framework is presented to increase use of diabetes self-management education and support (DSMES) in patients with type 2 diabetes.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Acalabrutinib Promising for Treatment of Severe COVID-19

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with severe COVID-19, treatment with acalabrutinib, a selective bruton tyrosine kinase (BTK) inhibitor, appears to improve oxygenation and reduce measures of inflammation, according to a study published in the June 5 issue of Science Immunology.

Abstract/Full Text

Treatment Gap Remains in Stroke Care Between Men and Women

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Pooled data from recent studies show that women with acute stroke are less likely to be treated with intravenous (IV) thrombolysis compared with men, according to a review published online June 10 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Obesity Linked to Greater Severity of Pediatric COVID-19

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Obesity is the most common comorbidity among children and adolescents with COVID-19 and is associated with disease severity, according to a study published online June 3 in JAMA Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Study Will Assess Drugs Used to Treat Young COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A study to assess several drugs currently being used to treat COVID-19 in infants, children, and teens has been announced by the U.S. National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

More Information

Nine U.S. States Seeing Spikes in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In another troubling sign that the spread of COVID-19 might be accelerating, new U.S. data show hospitalizations in at least nine states have been on the rise since Memorial Day.

Washington Post Article

Low-Dose Aspirin Lowers CVD Risk but Raises Bleeding Risk

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Low-dose aspirin significantly lowers cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk but increases the risk for bleeding, according to a review published online June 2 in the British Journal of Clinical Pharmacology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Recent Cannabis Use Not Linked to Acute Ischemic Stroke

WEDNESDAY, June 10, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Recent cannabis use is not associated with acute ischemic stroke, according to a study published online June 3 in Neurology: Clinical Practice.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Not Enough Evidence Exists to Support Cannabis for Parkinson Disease

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More research is needed to determine the safety and efficacy of cannabis use for the treatment of Parkinson disease symptoms, according to a consensus statement released by the Parkinson’s Foundation.

More Information

Record-High Numbers of New COVID-19 Cases Seen in 14 States, Puerto Rico

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A new analysis shows that parts of the country that had been spared the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic are now tallying record-high cases of new infections.

AP News Article

NBC News Article

Prostate Cancer Trial Participants Overwhelmingly White

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Prostate cancer clinical trial participants are overwhelmingly white, according to a study published online June 5 in Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Filling Opioid Rx Postpartum Ups Serious Opioid-Related Events

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Filling an opioid prescription in the postpartum period is associated with an increased risk for serious opioid-related events (SOREs), with the risk increasing with the number of prescriptions filled, according to a research letter published online June 9 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

WPSI Advises Screening for Anxiety in Women, Teen Girls

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Screening for anxiety is recommended for women and adolescent girls, according to a review and clinical guideline published online June 9 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Review (subscription or payment may be required)

Clinical Guideline

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Thromboelastography Can Predict Blood Clots in COVID-19

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Hypercoagulable thromboelastography (TEG) can predict thrombotic events in patients with COVID-19 in the intensive care unit (ICU), according to a research letter published online June 5 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Partnership Would Bypass Drug Industry to Sell COVID-19 Vaccine

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A partnership that would bypass the drug industry to sell a potential vaccine against the new coronavirus has been formed by a laboratory at Imperial College London.

The New York Times Article

Intracerebral Hemorrhage Incidence Rate Stabilizing

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In the past 30 years, rates of intracerebral hemorrhage (ICH) incidence have stabilized, according to a study published online June 8 in JAMA Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Blood Pressure Treatment Even Effective in Frail Older Adults

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Even in very frail people, antihypertensive treatment reduces the risk for death, according to a study published online June 8 in Hypertension.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Newborn Respiratory Distress Up With Maternal Antidepressant Use

MONDAY, June 8, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Risk for newborn respiratory distress increases in a dose-response manner in association with maternal use of prenatal antidepressants, according to a study published online June 8 in Pediatrics.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Pneumonia Risk Down With Nitrogen-Containing Bisphosphonates

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with hip fracture, receipt of nitrogen-containing bisphosphonates (N-BPs) is associated with a lower risk for pneumonia and pneumonia mortality, according to a study published online June 2 in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 1 to 5, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

NIH Head Fears Some Will Bypass a COVID-19 Vaccine

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Francis Collins, M.D., Ph.D., who heads the U.S. National Institutes of Health, is worried that antivaxxers will disrupt efforts to convince Americans to get vaccinated against the new coronavirus, CNN reported Thursday.

CNN Article

COVID-19 Mortality Higher for Those Not Taking Meds for Their HTN

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — COVID-19 patients with hypertension have increased mortality risk, with significantly higher risk among those without antihypertensive treatment, according to a study published online June 4 in the European Heart Journal.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Some COVID-19 Outpatients Say Famotidine Eased Symptoms

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A small number of nonhospitalized patients with COVID-19 who self-medicated with high-dose famotidine reported some relief of their symptoms, according to a case series published online June 4 in Gut.

Abstract/Full Text

Antiepileptic Drugs May Up Death Risk in Patients With Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, June 5, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) are associated with a higher risk for mortality in patients with Alzheimer disease (AD), according to a study published online May 19 in Neurology.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

COVID-19 Studies Retracted

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Lancet and the New England Journal of Medicine each issued a retraction today on studies that evaluated COVID-19 data provided from the same private company.

The Lancet Retraction

New England Journal of Medicine Retraction

Hydroxychloroquine No Use for COVID Postexposure Prophylaxis

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For individuals with high- or moderate-risk exposure to COVID-19, postexposure prophylaxis with hydroxychloroquine does not prevent illness compatible with COVID-19, according to a study published online June 3 in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

Low-Dose Aspirin Does Not Prevent Depression in Older Adults

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For older adults, low-dose aspirin does not reduce the risk for depression, according to a study published online June 3 in JAMA Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Rituximab + Chemo Ups Survival in Pediatric B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma

THURSDAY, June 4, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For children and adolescents with high-grade, high-risk, mature B-cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma, rituximab added to standard lymphomes malins B (LMB) chemotherapy prolongs event-free survival, according to a study published in the June 4 issue of the New England Journal of Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Fauci Says Any COVID-19 Vaccine Would Be in Plentiful Supply by 2021

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — According to Anthony Fauci, M.D., director of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine will be available by year’s end.

More Information

One-Third of Lupus Patients Have Trouble Refilling Hydroxychloroquine

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — More than one-third of patients with lupus have experienced significant issues filling their hydroxychloroquine prescription during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the results of a survey released May 28 by the Lupus Research Alliance.

More Information

Doxycycline Does Not Cut Growth of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Doxycycline does not significantly reduce aneurysm growth compared with placebo among patients with small infrarenal abdominal aortic aneurysms, according to a study published in the May 26 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Delayed Vaccination Enabled Measles Spread During 2018-2019 in NYC

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Delayed vaccination enabled the initial spread and increased infectious contact facilitated transmission of measles in the 2018 to 2019 outbreak in New York City, according to a study published in the May 27 issue of Science Advances.

Abstract/Full Text

COVID-19 Drug Studies Questioned

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Two premiere medical journals are questioning the validity of the data in two studies: one that showed the use of blood pressure drugs was safe in COVID-19 patients and another that showed the antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine was dangerous, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

AP News Article

Expression of Concern: The Lancet

Expression of Concern: NEJM

Benzodiazepine Use Linked to Risk for Ectopic Pregnancy

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Women with benzodiazepine prescriptions before pregnancy may have increased risk for ectopic pregnancy, according to a study published online June 2 in Human Reproduction.

Abstract/Full Text

Reducing Number of BP Meds May Be Safe in Some Older Adults

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A medication reduction strategy is safe among some older adults treated with antihypertensives, according to a study published in the May 26 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Congo Ebola Outbreak Claims Five Lives

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The United Nations Children’s Fund said Monday that five people have died of Ebola in a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), CNN reported Tuesday.

CNN Article

Out-of-Pocket Spending Averages $2,414 Per Year for T1DM Costs

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For privately insured patients with type 1 diabetes, mean out-of-pocket spending is $2,414 per year, according to a research letter published online June 1 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

USPSTF Advises Pharmacotherapy to Aid Smoking Cessation

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) recommends behavioral interventions and pharmacotherapy for smoking cessation in adults and behavioral interventions for pregnant women. These recommendations form the basis of a draft recommendation statement published online June 2 by the USPSTF.

Draft Evidence Review

Draft Recommendation Statement

Comment on Recommendation Statement

High Rates of DVT Seen in Critically Ill COVID-19 Patients

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Despite anticoagulant prophylaxis, many intensive care unit (ICU) patients with severe COVID-19-related pneumonia develop deep vein thrombosis, according to a research letter published online May 29 in JAMA Network Open.

Abstract/Full Text

Hydroxychloroquine Prescriptions Surge in U.S. During Pandemic

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A surge in prescriptions for hydroxychloroquine/chloroquine was seen during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a study published online May 28 in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Adherence to Diabetes Meds May Cut Mortality in Colorectal Cancer

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with colorectal cancer and diabetes, adherence to diabetes medication is associated with better survival, according to a study published online June 1 in Cancer, Epidemiology, Biomarkers & Prevention.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Risk for Committing Violent Crime May Be Increased by SSRI Use

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — A small percentage of selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor (SSRI) users may have an increased risk for violent crime during the treatment period, according to a study published online May 29 in European Neuropsychopharmacology.

Abstract/Full Text

Editorial

High-Potency Cannabis Tied to Increased Use, Anxiety Disorder

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — High-potency cannabis is associated with increased cannabis use and problems and an increased likelihood of anxiety disorders, according to a study published online May 27 in JAMA Psychiatry.

Abstract/Full Text

Guideline Details Pharmacologic Management of COPD

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In an American Thoracic Society clinical practice guideline, published in the May 1 issue of the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, recommendations are presented for the pharmacologic management of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) complaining of exercise intolerance or dyspnea.

Abstract/Full Text

Long-Term Rituximab May Aid in Antibody-Associated Vasculitis

TUESDAY, June 2, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with granulomatosis with polyangiitis (GPA) or microscopic polyangiitis (MPA), extended therapy with rituximab is associated with a reduced incidence of antineutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV) relapse, according to a study published online June 2 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text (subscription or payment may be required)

Editorial (subscription or payment may be required)

Human Trial of Antibody Therapy to Treat COVID-19 Underway

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The first human trial of an antibody therapy to treat COVID-19 is underway, CNN reported Monday.

CNN Article

Dextrose Injections Aid Knee Osteoarthritis Pain

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Intra-articular dextrose prolotherapy (DPT) injections are a safe and effective treatment for knee osteoarthritis, according to a study published in the May/June issue of the Annals of Family Medicine.

Abstract/Full Text

Thyroid Dysfunction in Pregnancy Overdiagnosed, Overtreated

MONDAY, June 1, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Current practice patterns relating to testing and management of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) during pregnancy are associated with overdiagnosis and overtreatment of hypothyroidism, according to a study published online June 1 in CMAJ, the journal of the Canadian Medical Association.

Abstract/Full Text

Copyright © 2020 ScoutNews, LLC. All rights reserved.

