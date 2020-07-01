Here are what the editors at HealthDay consider to be the most important developments in Radiology for June 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal articles, as well as the FDA approvals and regulatory changes that are the most likely to affect clinical practice.

Brain Iron Concentrations Increased in Alzheimer Disease

TUESDAY, June 30, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Patients with Alzheimer disease (AD) have increased iron concentration in the deep gray matter and neocortical regions compared with healthy controls (HC), according to a study published online June 30 in Radiology.

Incidence of VTE, Major Bleeding High in Primary CNS Lymphoma

MONDAY, June 29, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The incidence of venous thromboembolism (VTE) and major bleeding is high among patients with primary central nervous system lymphoma (PCNSL), according to a study published online June 23 in Leukemia & Lymphoma.

Trump Administration Asks Supreme Court to Overturn Affordable Care Act

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 22 to 26, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Women Have More Brain Changes Related to Alzheimer Disease

FRIDAY, June 26, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Cognitively normal women have increased Alzheimer disease endophenotype, with higher β-amyloid deposition, lower glucose metabolism, and lower gray and white matter volumes, according to a study published online June 24 in Neurology.

Nephrogenic Systemic Fibrosis Rare With Newer GBCA Exposure

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — The occurrence of nephrogenic systemic fibrosis (NSF) appears to be rare after exposure to newer gadolinium-based contrast agents (GBCA), according to a review published online June 23 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

Racial Disparities Seen in PET/CT Imaging for Lung Cancer

TUESDAY, June 23, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Black and Hispanic patients are less likely to undergo guideline-recommended imaging at diagnosis of non-small cell lung cancer, according to a study recently published in the Journal of the National Cancer Institute.

Safety Climate Perceptions Linked to Health Provider Stress

MONDAY, June 22, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Safety climate perceptions are associated with care practitioner-reported stress and job satisfaction, according to a study published in the May-June issue of the Journal of Healthcare Management.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 15 to 19, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Clinical, Epidemiological Features of Pediatric SARS-CoV-2 ID’d

THURSDAY, June 18, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Clinical and epidemiological characteristics of pediatric severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections are described in an article published online June 16 in PLOS Medicine.

Hormone Therapies Tied to Brain Changes in Menopausal Women

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — In recently menopausal women using hormone treatment (HT), circulating levels of pituitary-ovarian hormones are associated with changes in white matter hyperintensities (WMH), according to a study published online June 8 in Menopause.

Prevalence of DFCIs Up for Young Competitive Alpine Skiers

WEDNESDAY, June 17, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Young competitive alpine skiers have an increased prevalence of distal femoral cortical irregularities (DFCIs) on knee magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), according to a study published online June 16 in Radiology.

Therapeutic Hookworm Explored for Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis

TUESDAY, June 16, 2020 (HealthDay News) — For patients with relapsing multiple sclerosis (MS), treatment with hookworm appears to be safe, but it did not reduce the number of new/enlarging/enhancing lesions on brain magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) at month 9, according to a study published online June 15 in JAMA Neurology.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 8 to 12, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Dysanapsis Measured on CT Associated With COPD in Seniors

FRIDAY, June 12, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Among older adults, dysanapsis, a mismatch of airway tree caliber to lung size, measured by computed tomography (CT) is associated with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), according to a study published in the June 9 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Risk Factors for Suicide ID’d in Health Care Professionals

THURSDAY, June 11, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Modifiable and nonmodifiable risk factors for suicide have been identified among health care professionals, according to a study published online June 10 in JAMA Surgery.

Percutaneous Cryoablation Treats Early-Stage Kidney Cancer

TUESDAY, June 9, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Percutaneous cryoablation (PCA) for stage I renal cell carcinoma (RCC) results in good outcomes, with a 10-year disease-specific survival of 94 percent, according to a study published online June 9 in Radiology.

Physician’s Briefing Weekly Coronavirus Roundup

Here is what the editors at Physician’s Briefing chose as the most important COVID-19 developments for you and your practice for the week of June 1 to 5, 2020. This roundup includes the latest research news from journal studies and other trusted sources that is most likely to affect clinical practice.

Chest CT Often Normal in Pediatric COVID-19 Patients

WEDNESDAY, June 3, 2020 (HealthDay News) — Children with COVID-19 frequently have negative chest computed tomography (CT) findings, according to research published online May 22 in the American Journal of Roentgenology.

