The following is a summary of “Association of KATP Variants With CMD and RAP in CAD Patients With Increased Serum Lipoprotein(a) Levels,” published in the May 2023 issue of Endocrinology & Metabolism by Pei, et al.

Refractory angina pectoris (RAP) is a specific subtype of coronary artery disease (CAD) characterized by persistent chest pain despite optimal medical treatment. Lipoprotein(a) [Lp(a)] and its role in inducing coronary microvascular dysfunction (CMD) have been implicated in the pathogenesis of RAP. The metabolism of Lp(a) is largely genetically determined. The adenosine triphosphate (ATP)-sensitive potassium channel (KATP) is involved in lipid metabolism and microvascular homeostasis, making it a potential target for managing Lp(a) and RAP associated with it. For a study, researchers sought to investigate the associations between KATP genetic variants and hyperlipoproteinemia, CMD, and RAP in patients with CAD.

A total of 1148 newly diagnosed patients with CAD were prospectively selected for this study. The patients were divided into a control group (Lp(a) < 180 mg/dL) and a case group (Lp(a) ≥ 180 mg/dL, indicating hyperlipoprotein(a)emia).

Nine KATP genetic variants were genotyped using the MassARRAY system. The expression profile of microRNAs derived from exosomes (exo-miRs) was identified through next-generation sequencing. The expression levels of differentially expressed exo-miRs were evaluated using quantitative RT-PCR in a verification cohort.

Three KATP genetic variants were found to be associated with an increased risk of hyperlipoproteinemia in patients with CAD: rs2285676 (AA + GA genotype, adjusted odds ratio [OR] = 1.44; 95% CI, 1.10-1.88; P = 0.008), rs1799858 (CC genotype, adjusted OR = 1.33; 95% CI, 1.03-1.73; P = 0.030), and rs141294036 (CC genotype, adjusted OR = 1.43; 95% CI, 1.10-1.87; P = 0.008). Only rs141294036 was associated with an increased risk of CMD (CC genotype, adjusted OR = 1.62; 95% CI, 1.23-2.13; P = 0.001) and further associated with an increased risk of RAP (CC genotype, adjusted hazard ratio = 2.05; 95% CI, 1.22-3.43; P = 0.007) after a median follow-up of 50.6 months. Among the two genotypes of rs141294036, 152 exo-miRs showed significant differential expression, but only 10 exo-miRs (miR-7110-3p, miR-548az-5p, miR-214-3p, let-7i-5p, miR-218-5p, miR-128-3p, miR-378i, miR-625-3p, miR-128-1-5p, and miR-3187-3p) were further confirmed in patients with RAP and hyperlipoproteinemia and CMD.

The KATP rs141294036 genetic variant may serve as a potential genetic marker for hyperlipoproteinemia, CMD, and RAP in patients with CAD.

Source: academic.oup.com/jcem/article-abstract/108/5/1061/6873933?redirectedFrom=fulltext