Key Results From the 2025 NRMP Match

Photo Credit: iStock.com/Drazen Zigic

The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) shared results from the 2025 Main Residency Match, the largest in its history.

The National Resident Matching Program (NRMP) announced the results of the 2025 Main Residency Match, the largest in its history, in a press release issued on March 21, 2025.

“This year’s Main Residency Match marks a milestone of continued success for the graduate medical education community as a record number of applicants and residency training programs matched,” said NRMP President and CEO Donna L. Lamb, DHSc, MBA, BSN.

According to the NRMP, a total of 52,498 applicants registered for the Match, an increase of 2,085 (4.1 percent) over 2024. This year’s active applicant pool competed for 43,237 training positions—an increase of 1,734 (4.2 percent) from last year—of which 94.3 percent (40,764) were filled.

2025 Highlights

Primary care offered 20,300 categorical positions this year—an increase of 877 positions over 2024—and earned a 93.5 percent fill rate.

offered 20,300 categorical positions this year—an increase of 877 positions over 2024—and earned a 93.5 percent fill rate. Internal medicine increased positions placed in the Match by 6.1 percent—from 679 to 11,750—of which 11,379 were filled.

increased positions placed in the Match by 6.1 percent—from 679 to 11,750—of which 11,379 were filled. Pediatrics bounced back from a 5.3% decline in fill rate in 2024—from 97.1 to 91.8 percent—to a 95.3 percent fill rate in 2025 with 3,043 positions filled.

bounced back from a 5.3% decline in fill rate in 2024—from 97.1 to 91.8 percent—to a 95.3 percent fill rate in 2025 with 3,043 positions filled. Family Medicine experienced a 2.8% lower fill rate this year, filling 85.0 % of their 5,357 positions compared to 87.8 percent last year.

experienced a 2.8% lower fill rate this year, filling 85.0 % of their 5,357 positions compared to 87.8 percent last year. Emergency Medicine is experiencing renewed interest, offering 3,068 positions, an increase of 42 positions from 2024, and achieving a 97.9% fill rate, following a 2023 decline to an 81.8% fill rate in 2023.

is experiencing renewed interest, offering 3,068 positions, an increase of 42 positions from 2024, and achieving a 97.9% fill rate, following a 2023 decline to an 81.8% fill rate in 2023. Obstetrics and Gynecology remain strong despite the changing US policy landscape, with only one categorical position and nine preliminary post-graduate year one positions remaining unfilled out of 1,604 positions offered.

Additional Matching Opportunities

Through the Supplemental Offer and Acceptance Program (SOAP) program, eligible applicants who did not match to a residency position can attempt to obtain one of the 2,521 positions that went unfilled. The number of available 2025 positions in SOAP represents a decline of 54 positions compared to last year, despite an increased number of positions in the Match.

Additional statistics, including 2025 Match Results by state, specialty, and applicant type, are available through the NRMP website.