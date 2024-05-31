KFF Health News’ ‘What the Health?’: Waiting for SCOTUS

The Host

June means it’s time for the Supreme Court to render rulings on the biggest and most controversial cases of the term. This year, the court has two significant abortion-related cases: one involving the abortion pill mifepristone and the other regarding the conflict between a federal emergency care law and Idaho’s near-total abortion ban.

Also awaiting resolution is a case that could dramatically change how the federal government makes health care (and all other types of) policies by potentially limiting agencies’ authority in interpreting the details of laws through regulations. Rules stemming from the Affordable Care Act and other legislation could be affected.

In this special episode of “What the Health?”, Laurie Sobel, an associate director for women’s health policy at KFF, joins host Julie Rovner for a refresher on the cases, and a preview of how the justices might rule on them.

The cases highlighted in this episode:

Previous “What the Health?” coverage of these cases:

Where to find Supreme Court opinions as they are announced:

The Supreme Court’s official website

The SCOTUSblog (not an official government website but run by lawyers and journalists)

