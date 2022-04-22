Can’t see the audio player? Click here to listen on Acast. You can also listen on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

Click here for a transcript of the episode.

In this special episode of KHN’s “What the Health?” podcast, host Julie Rovner talks with Peter Lee, former head of Covered California, the largest state-run marketplace for insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Lee, who was the first executive director of Covered California and held the job for more than 10 years, stepped away in March. He reflects on how the ACA has changed the nation’s health system, what could result if Congress fails to renew expanded premium subsidies that have helped boost coverage, and what should happen next with the health law and the millions of Americans who still lack health insurance coverage.

To hear all our podcasts, click here.

And subscribe to KHN’s “What the Health?” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Pocket Casts, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

KHN (Kaiser Health News) is a national newsroom that produces in-depth journalism about health issues. Together with Policy Analysis and Polling, KHN is one of the three major operating programs at KFF (Kaiser Family Foundation). KFF is an endowed nonprofit organization providing information on health issues to the nation.

USE OUR CONTENT

This story can be republished for free (details).

By Kaiser Health News is a nonprofit news service covering health issues. It is an editorially independent program of the Kaiser Family Foundation, which is not affiliated with Kaiser Permanente.