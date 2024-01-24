KidneyIntelX Test with a Real-world Precision Medicine Program Alters Management Outcomes and Decisions for Early DKD Patients

The following is a summary of “A Real-World Precision Medicine Program Including the KidneyIntelX Test Effectively Changes Management Decisions and Outcomes for Patients With Early-Stage Diabetic Kidney Disease,” published in the January 2024 issue of Primary Care by Tokita et al.

KidneyIntelX uses blood markers consisting of 3 plasma biomarkers, multiplex, bioprognostic, immunoassay, and AI, to forecast 5-year kidney decline risk in early-stage patients.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study evaluating the 1-year clinical impact of population health clinical pharmacists and patient coordinators, finding an effective promotion of sustainable kidney, metabolic, and cardiac health through improved care management, eGFR slope, and A1C outcomes.

They performed an RWE study using the KidneyIntelX in vitro prognostic on patients with type 2 diabetes and diabetic kidney disease (DKD) within their chronic disease program. Patients were tracked before and after the test in a 12-month follow-up to see how it impacted their care and kidney function.

The results showed 5348 DKD patients, with a median age of 68, with 52% being female, 27% identifying as Black, and 89% having hypertension. Baseline eGFR was 62 ml/min/1.73 m 2, urine albumin-creatinine ratio was 54 mg/g, and A1C was 7.3%. KidneyIntelX: low risk (49%), intermediate (40%), high risk (11%). Prescriptions rose, low (19%), intermediate (33%), and high risk (43%). High-risk group A1C dropped from 8.2% to 7.5% (P<.001). Intermediate-risk patients with albuminuria show a 20% reduction in UACR levels. SGLT2i experienced a 50% decrease. High-risk patients’ eGFR slope improved from −7.08 ml/min/1.73 m 2/year to −4.27 ml/min/1.73 m 2/year (P=.0003). Intermediate-risk changes from −2.65 to −1.04, and low-risk patients improved from −3.26 ml/min/1.73 m 2/year to +0.45 ml/min/1.73 m 2/year (P<.001).

They concluded that kidneyIntelX effectively guides clinical decision-making, improving cardio-kidney-metabolic health, particularly for high-risk patients.

Source: journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/21501319231223437