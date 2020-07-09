To explore which balance and movement factors contribute most to reach distance asymmetry during the Star Excursion Balance Test (SEBT) in Division I athletes.

Cross-Sectional Study.

Rehabilitation Biomechanics Laboratory, NCAA Division I Athletics Program.

36 Division I athletes (20 Male; 16 Female).

Center of Pressure, Kinematic and Kinetic variables were measured during performance of anterior, Posterior-Medial (PM), and Posterior-Lateral (PL) directions of the SEBT in order to determine which factors predict reach distance asymmetry.

COP variables approached significance in predicting asymmetry for the anterior direction (p <0.08), kinematic variables approached significance in predicting asymmetry in the PL direction (p < 0.06), and kinetic variables were significant in predicting asymmetry in the PM direction (p < 0.03).

Findings suggest that different strategies could be used to improve leg reach asymmetry based on specific direction of the asymmetry. Improving ability to control COP area seems to be important for the anterior direction, while control of limb movement seems to be most important for leg reach asymmetry in the PM and PL directions.

