KIT Mutations and Treatment Outcomes in Advanced Gastrointestinal Stromal Tumor

The following is a summary of “Circulating tumor DNA analysis of the phase III VOYAGER trial: KIT mutational landscape and outcomes in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumor treated with avapritinib or regorafenib,” published in the July 2023 issue of the Oncology by Serrano et al.

The current treatment paradigm for imatinib-resistant metastatic gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST) does not employ KIT/PDGFRA genotypes in therapeutic drug sequencing, except PDGFRA exon 18 mutation-positive GIST, for which avapritinib is indicated. Here, circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) sequencing was used to analyze plasma samples prospectively collected in the phase III VOYAGER trial to ascertain the clinical validity and utility of ctDNA sequencing in determining how the KIT/PDGFRA mutational landscape contributes to tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) resistance. In VOYAGER (N = 476), avapritinib was compared to regorafenib in patients with KIT/PDGFRA-mutant GIST who had previously been treated with imatinib and one or two additional TKIs (NCT03465722). The 74-gene Guardant360® CDx was used to profile KIT/PDGFRA ctDNA mutations in plasma samples at baseline and treatment conclusion.

The determination of molecular subgroups and their correlation with outcomes. 386/476 patients with KIT/PDGFRA-mutant tumors underwent baseline (pre-treatment trial) ctDNA analysis; 196 were administered avapritinib, and 190 were allocated regorafenib. KIT and PDGFRA mutations were found in 75.1% and 5.4% of patients, respectively. Mutations for KIT resistance were identified in the activation loop (A-loop; 80.4%) and ATP-binding pocket (ATP-BP; 40%); 23.4% had both. On average, 2.6 KIT mutations were detected per patient, and 17.2% had four to fourteen distinct KIT resistance mutations. About 28.0% of all pathogenic KIT variants were novel, including alterations in previously unreported exons/codons.

PDGFRA mutations exhibited similar patterns. ctDNA-detected KIT ATP-BP mutations adversely predicted avapritinib activity, with a median progression-free survival (mPFS) of 1.9 months compared to regorafenib’s mPFS of 5.6 months. In this population, mPFS with regorafenib was unaffected by the presence or absence of ATP-BP/A-loop mutants and was more significant than mPFS with avapritinib. Secondary KIT ATP-BP pocket mutation variants, specifically V654A, were enriched with avapritinib-induced disease progression. ctDNA sequencing detects KIT/PDGFRA mutations and predicts outcomes in patients with GIST resistant to TKIs treated with avapritinib. ctDNA analysis can be used to track the progression of a disease and provide more individualized treatment.

Source: sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0923753423001485