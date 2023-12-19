Knowledge and Clinical Practice of HCP Regarding Shigellosis

The following is a summary of “Healthcare providers’ knowledge and clinical practice surrounding shigellosis — DocStyles Survey, 2020,” published in the December 2023 issue of Primary Care by Haston, et al.

Shigellosis, an acute diarrheal disease, is transmitted through various routes, including contaminated food, water, objects, poor hand hygiene, and sexual activity. For a study, researchers sought to assess healthcare providers’ (HCP) knowledge and clinical practices concerning shigellosis and antibiotic resistance.

A web-based survey (Fall DocStyles 2020) was administered to HCPs in the United States by Porter Novelli Public Services. Pediatricians, primary care physicians, nurse practitioners, and physician assistants answered questions regarding acute diarrhea, shigellosis knowledge, and clinical practices.

Out of 2,196 contacted HCP, 1,503 responded (68% response rate). Most recognized contaminated food (85%) and water (79%) as routes of Shigella transmission; fewer identified person-to-person contact (40%) and sexual activity (18%). Men who have sex with men (MSM) as a risk group were acknowledged by 35%. Counseling practices included handwashing (86%), avoiding food preparation (77%), and only 29% recommended avoiding sex. Empirical treatment included ciprofloxacin (62%) and azithromycin (32%), with 29% utilizing antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST) to guide treatment.

Gaps in shigellosis knowledge among HCPs were identified, including recognizing MSM as a risk group, person-to-person transmission, and appropriate antibiotic use. Improving HCP education is crucial to preventing shigellosis spread, including drug-resistant infections, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Source: bmcprimcare.biomedcentral.com/articles/10.1186/s12875-023-02213-3