SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement

Knowledge Gaps Among Patients Seeking Antibiotics

Nov 06, 2024

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Laytner L, et al. Lack of knowledge of antibiotic risks contributes to primary care patients’ expectations of antibiotics for common symptoms. Ann Fam Med. 2024;22(5):421-425. doi:10.1370/afm.3161

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

ad
ad

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU