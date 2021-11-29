WEDNESDAY, Nov. 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) — Kraft Heinz Co. announced that it is recalling certain lots of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea, and Kool-Aid powdered drinks because they may contain small pieces of metal or glass.

The company also said that certain lots of Country Time Lemonade with “Best When Used By” date of Sept. 15, 2023 and Tang powdered drinks with “Best When Used By” dates of Aug. 20-21, 2023, have been recalled in Canada for the same issue. The problem with the glass and metal pieces occurred during production, the company said.

The recalled products, which include “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase for a refund. Consumers can contact Kraft Heinz from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday at the following phone numbers to see if a product they purchased is part of the recall: U.S. Consumer Relations at 1-855-713-9237 or Canada Consumer Relations at 1-855-268-1775.

For latest news and updates Email-id is invalid By signing up, you will receive emails about Physician's Weekly products and you agree to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More Information

Copyright © 2021 HealthDay. All rights reserved.

