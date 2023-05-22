Prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test is widely used to diagnose early prostate cancer (PCa). Its low sensitivity, especially in the gray zone, usually incurs overtreatment or missed diagnosis. As an emerging tumor marker, exosomes have attracted great interest in non-invasive diagnosis of PCa. However, the quick direct detection of exosomes in serum is still a big challenge for convenient screening of early PCa due to their high-degree heterogeneity and complexity. Here we develop the label-free biosensors based on wafer-scale plasmonic metasurfaces, and establish a flexible spectral methodology of exosomes profiling, which facilitates their identification and quantification in serum. We combine the metasurfaces functionalized by anti-PSA and anti-CD63, respectively, and build a portable immunoassay system to detect serum PSA and exosomes simultaneously within 20 min. Our scheme can discriminate early PCa from benign prostatic hyperplasia with a diagnostic sensitivity of 92.3%, which is much higher that of 58.3% for conventional PSA tests. The receiver operating characteristic analysis in clinical trials demonstrates significant PCa distinguishing capability with an area under the curve up to 99.4%. Our work provides a rapid and powerful approach for precise diagnosis of early PCa, and will inspire more exosomes metasensing studies for other early cancer screening.Copyright © 2023 Elsevier B.V. All rights reserved.