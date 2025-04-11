Lactate Metabolism-Related Genes and Prognosis in Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

The following is a summary of “Identification of molecular clusters and a risk prognosis model for diffuse large B-cell lymphoma based on lactate metabolism-related genes,” published in the April 2025 issue of Annals of Hematology by Zhang et al.

Diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) is a major cause of morbidity and mortality in adults. Tumor cells undergo metabolic reprogramming influenced by the immune microenvironment.

Researchers conducted a retrospective study on lactate metabolism-related genes (LMRGs) and their impact on DLBCL prognosis and immune microenvironment interactions.

They analyzed publicly available datasets (GSE10846 and GSE87371) and identified LMRGs using Cox regression and LASSO regression. A risk prognosis model with 5 LMRGs was developed, showing worse outcomes for high-risk patients due to adverse clinical features, aggressive immune microenvironments, and poor treatment responses. A nomogram combining the model with clinical data predicted 1-, 3-, and 5-year survival. Single-cell RNA sequencing suggested that high LMRG risk scores in B cells may promote immunosuppression via the MIF-CD74/CXCR4 pathway.

The results showed that SDHA knockdown reduced DLBCL cell proliferation in U2932 and KIS-1 cell lines.

Investigators demonstrated that the LMRG-based model predicted survival, immune landscape, and clinical risk stratification in patients with DLBCL. The findings highlighted the potential of LMRG risk scores to guide personalized therapies and improve treatment outcomes.

Source: link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00277-025-06321-1