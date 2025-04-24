Social Card Image one
SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTERS


Advertisement
Home »

Lactylation Score May Predict Bladder Cancer Treatment Outcome

Apr 24, 2025

REFERENCES & ADDITIONAL READING

Liu G, et al. Arch Ital Urol Androl. Published online February 17, 2025. doi:10.4081/aiua.2025.13516

ABOUT THE EXPERTS

  • Kemal Sarica, MD, PhD

    Photo Credit: ClinicsOnCall

    Professor of Urology
    Biruni University Medical School
    Istanbul, Turkey

MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

EXPLORE MORE

Advertisement

RECENT ARTICLES

PODCAST

Advertisement
ad
ad
MORE ARTICLES BELOW

PW Weekly Newsletters

The latest articles and insights from your colleagues in your specialty(ies) of choice.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

View all newsletters

RELEVANT ARTICLES FOR YOU

PODCAST

Advertisement