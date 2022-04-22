More data was needed on the decrease of intussusception because there were no randomized, controlled, and prospective clinical trials to prove the superiority of the laparoscopic technique over open surgery. For a study, the researchers sought to compare the outcomes of laparoscopy and open reduction of idiopathic intussusception in children and demonstrate specific laparoscopic intussusception reduction skills. A retrospective review was conducted from January 2015 to December 2019 to evaluate outcomes for patients with idiopathic intussusception who were treated laparoscopically (LAP group) and compare results with laparotomy (OPEN group) throughout the same period. There were 162 patients treated surgically for intussusception during the study period: 62 LAP and 100 OPEN. Between the 2 groups, there were no statistical differences in demographic data, clinical symptoms, and signs, duration of symptoms, location, and types of intussusception. 11 patients needed to be converted to an open operation in the LAP group. The LAP group had a faster operation time and a faster time to oral intake; however, the difference was not significant. When the 11 conversion instances were removed, the LAP group’s operation time and time to oral information were significantly shorter (P<0.05). In addition, the LAP group had a considerably lower length of stay (P<0.05). The 2 groups had similar intraoperative and postoperative complication rates (P=1.0). In treating children’s idiopathic intussusceptions, laparoscopy was found to be both safe and successful. In treating idiopathic intussusceptions, pediatric surgeons with advanced minimally invasive abilities should use laparoscopy first.

