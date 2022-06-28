For a study, researchers sought to see if localized amyloidosis of the seminal tract (LAST) was linked to the development of systemic amyloidosis. Prior reports indicated no systemic amyloidosis at the time of the LAST diagnosis. However, no follow-up investigations have demonstrated that LAST is not a risk factor for the development of systemic amyloidosis.

Between 2014 and 2021, the research cohort comprised individuals whose prostate biopsy (PB) or radical prostatectomy (RP) material revealed LAST. Age, race/ethnicity, prostate-specific antigen (PSA), and prostate weight were among the clinical factors studied. Patients were evaluated for clinical and laboratory evidence of systemic amyloidosis and lymphoproliferative disorders during the follow-up phase.

LAST was performed on 36 males (26 RPs, 9 PBs, and 1 cystoprostatectomy). The study comprised 18 white Hispanic males, 9 white non-Hispanic men, 7 black men, and 1 Asian man. The median age was 67 years, and the mean PSA level was 9.8 ng/mL. None of the 27 males had systemic amyloidosis during a median follow-up duration of 20 months (mean, 30). LAST was found in 1.2% of RP specimens (26/2,135) and was associated with age (67 vs. 63 years, P-value=.004). The LAST occurrence was unrelated to race/ethnicity, PSA, or prostate weight.

LAST is not a sign of a larger problem. The prevalence of LAST in a recent RP cohort is much lower than in earlier investigations. While patient age correlates favorably with LAST, PSA and prostate weight are unrelated to the illness. The prevalence of LAST does not differ between white Hispanics, white non-Hispanic, and black men.

